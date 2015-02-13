One Hope Global Marketing, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Espresso Machines

Glendora, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --Lawrence Grigsby is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.EpicEspressoMachines.com. The website offers a broad assortment of different espresso machines including super automatic machines, automatic espresso machines, semi-automatic espresso machines, single serve and lever action machines, stove top espresso machines, and combination coffee and espresso makers. Grigsby was inspired to start his website by his own love of coffee. He has lived in many different countries and has experienced the way that different cultures involve coffee as part of daily life. He wanted to provide customers with high quality espresso machines that they could use in their homes, offices, or commercial coffee shops.



There are many excellent espresso machines featured within the merchandise of EpicEspressoMachines.com. The website offers brands including Gaggia, La Pavoni, and Italia. It offers less expensive coffee espresso makers that customers can use in their individual homes and the more expensive professional grade of machines for those who need something for commercial use. In the future, Grigsby would like to continue adding new state of the art and cutting edge espresso machines as well as coffee beans, coffee accessories, tea, and tea accessories. By offering a wide range of products, he hopes to attract many different types of customers who are interested in making excellent coffee and espresso drinks.



Providing customers with a personal connection and great prices is very important to Grigsby regarding EpicEspressoMachines.com. Rather than being a large corporate company that doesn't show individual care for customers, he plans to offer personalized customer service to ensure that customers are satisfied with the experience they have on the website. He plans to offer great prices on all of their coffee machines as well as free shipping to the lower 48 states to make excellent espresso machines more affordable.



In addition to the main website, Grigsby is launching a blog located at http://www.EpicEspressoMachinesBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to espresso machines. Grigsby will be writing about how to buy an espresso machine for your home, what features to consider, what espresso is, the types of machines that are available, and some more personal stories from his own experiences as well. His goal is to make the blog and the posts interesting and educational for everyone.



