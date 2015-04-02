New Movie Comedy "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland"

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2015 --Thad and Alex are back, but this time in the motion picture version of their wildly successful series, "Blue Mountain State". In this film "The Rise of Thadland", they have graduated to the pros with the same incredible and ridiculous laugh out loud humorous antics that made the series such a success.



Barry Ratcliffe will be playing the Auctioneer in the feature film version, and could barley contain his laughter the entire time. "Good comedy takes an amazing skill and from the moment I met Alan and Darin, I could not keep a straight face. They are truly amazing actors with impeccable timing, intelligence and an energy that is contagious and empowering. To work with such talent, to discover and support their own creation, is an honor beyond words. And did I mention damn fun!" says Ratcliffe.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive from his latest comedy "Ted 2" for Seth McFarlane, "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland", and recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz".



Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented by Monarch Talent.