Vernon Acupuncture&Alternative Healthcare Practice Offering NutriMost Weight-Loss Program in Connecticut

Vernon, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --Acupuncture&Alternative Healthcare of Vernon, Connecticut is proud to offer the NutriMost Ultimate Fat Loss System, which helps burn 20 to 40 pounds of fat in just over a month. The NutriMost weight-loss system works because it's focused on improving the body's health, restoring hormone balance and eliminating toxins and impurities while destroying stubborn fat cells that other diets can't touch or don't keep off for long. NutriMost transforms the body inside and out in the most safe, effective and efficient way possible.



The results are permanent, since NutriMost resets the body's metabolism and 'weight set point' over the 40-day treatment course, enabling the body to keep the weight off indefinitely. This is accomplished by achieving more than just quick weight-loss by speeding up the metabolism or dangerously adjusting the diet. NutriMost re-engineers the body's natural fat-burning mechanism, overcoming the powerful chemicals in unhealthy food that disrupt normal hormones and neurotransmitters. These disruptions makes it more difficult for the body to recognize and burn dangerous fat deposits, and reduces the optimal functionality of the metabolism.



Beginning with the NutriMost Ultimate Fat Loss scan and following with the targeted application of NRF Technology, every factor of the fat-burning process is analyzed and exploited to get the body working at its natural potential for losing and maintaining a healthy weight. The scan covers organs, hormones, neurotransmitters, vitamins, minerals, toxins, heavy metals, parasites, bacteria, viruses, mycoplasma, candida and biotoxins, all of which contribute to weight gain when out of balance, and weight loss when balanced properly. The scan allows doctors to develop a personalized plan that addresses specific organ stressors and identifies the best products for the re-balancing of those stressors. Permanent weight loss is accomplished by balancing hormones and resetting the metabolism to work at its utmost potential.



About NutriMost Fat-Burning Program

The NutriMost fat-burning program is part of the overall wellness treatments available at Acupuncture&Alternative Healthcare of Vernon, Connecticut. With this program and others, the team at Acupuncture&Alternative Healthcare can bring the body back to optimum health, fat-burning performance, and reduced stress and toxicity, balancing organ and hormonal stressors and going beyond weight loss to help create a lifetime of total, full-body health.



Dr. Gary E. Hartell, D.C., F.I.A.C.A. and the Acupuncture&Alternative Healthcare team have been serving the needs of the community of Vernon, Connecticut for 28 years, with treatment options for pain management, allergy treatment and weight loss, to name just a few.



To learn more, visit them online at http://www.ctpainclinic.com