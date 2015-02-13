"A Night of Laughs" to Celebrate Emily's Life and Legacy the Emily Stillman Foundation Is Working to Vaccinate Against Meningitis B

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --There are so many things that Alicia Stillman, a mom from West Bloomfield, never imagined and now she is planning the first fundraiser of The Emily Stillman Foundation "A Night of Laughs", Tuesday, April 14, 2015 to celebrate Emily's life and legacy. When Alicia Stillman, received a phone call from her daughter Emily Stillman a sophomore at Kalamazoo College complaining of a headache, she suggested taking a couple painkillers and going to bed. The next morning, Emily Stillman was in the hospital, and the doctors had diagnosed her with Meningitis.



Alicia Stillman thought it was a misdiagnosis, because her daughter had received the meningitis vaccination. What she didn't know is that the vaccination doesn't fight against a second strand of meningitis, Meningitis B. Emily Stillman died two days later. Emily Stillman had wanted to be on Saturday Night Live, and her mother believes she would have one day made it on the show.



"I made Emily a promise as she laid in that hospital bed on that cold February morning, said Alicia Stillman. "I told her that I would be her voice, and that I would make sure this does not happen to other people. I promised she could be at peace, and that I would make the world a better place."



Because the bacteria had only attacked Emily's brain and spinal column, her organs remained very healthy. Through Gift of Life Emily was able to save five lives with six organs, and countless others with her bones and tissue. Emily will forever be a hero.



For the first few months after Emily died Alicia walked around in a fog. She asked herself, "Why me?" 'I could not get over the fact that within thirty hours of the onset of a headache, my daughter had died," Alicia stated. "Then one day, I looked in the mirror, and instead of "why me," I said "because it is me." I remembered my promise to Emily on that cold February morning. It was time.



The Emily Stillman Foundation was created. The foundation is working tirelessly to raise awareness for organ/tissue donation, and for all strains of meningococcal disease. We educate wherever we can, and advocate for all meningitis vaccinations – through activism as well as actual vaccination clinics. Alicia has been trained in both areas, to speak on both topics. In addition to educating about meningococcal disease, additionally she is an advocate for vaccinations that prevent all vaccine-preventable diseases. The Emily Stillman Foundation provides vaccinations for those who cannot afford them – especially in situation where the existing recommendations are limited, which makes public and private support unavailable. In addition, The Emily Stillman Foundation provides vaccination programs, last spring taking busloads of people into Canada, where the serogroup B meningococcal vaccine was available.



In just a short time since Emily's death, Alicia and Michael Stillman have helped vaccinated doctors, a congressmen, a baby as young as 18 months and Emily's grandfather who is 78 as well as over 300 people. The FDA has approved Trumenba and Bexsero to be used to vaccinated against serogroup B meningitis. The C.D.C., not the F.D.A., is charged with making recommendations about vaccine age recommendations. The Stillman family have seen first-hand how this horrible disease can effect and kill a person at any age and will hope the CDC will look very strongly at expanding the age requirements.



Alicia Stillman has been asked to come to Washington DC to train with Shot@Life part of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which educates, connects and empowers Americans to champion vaccines as one of the most cost-effective ways to save the lives of children in developing countries. Shot@Life aims to decrease vaccine-preventable childhood deaths and give every child a shot at a healthy life.



The Emily Stillman Foundation has helped me give meaning to my daughter's death. "I do believe things happen the way they were supposed to – even when it is painful, and we do not like it," expressed Alicia. "I believe that I was meant to be Emily's voice, and to become a vaccine advocate. I believe she was meant to be a hero.



Tuesday, April 14, 2015 will be the first fundraiser for The Emily Stillman Foundation which will present "A Night of Laughs" to celebrate Emily's life and legacy, as well as the important work our Foundation is doing. On that evening, The Second City Troupe from Chicago will perform. "Emily had dreams of being on Saturday Night Live one day and laughing is the perfect way to celebrate her," said Alicia. The evening will include opportunities for a strolling supper, ad journal book and a silent auction, and is sure to be extraordinarily event at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts 6600 West Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI. Tickets range in price from $250- $125 with sponsorship opportunities beginning at $500.00



For Tickets, Sponsors and Media purposes: The Emily Stillman Foundation website is http://www.foreveremily.org. In addition, please "like" The Emily Stillman Foundation facebook page. To be notified of all new events and news or for additional questions or emilystillmanfoundation@gmail.com.