DWI Charges Against Appeals Judge Dropped

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --In July of 2014, South Texas Appeals Judge Nora Longoria was stopped by officers and arrested for a driving while impaired – DWI – charge in McAllen, Texas. The arrest occurred early in the morning on a Saturday, and according to reports, was based on the fact that Longoria was swaying from side to side, had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol, and had red, glossy eyes. Longoria had worked "had for 25 years," according to a quote from Longoria herself, to have the career that she had, and asked the officer to release her, stating that the arrest would "ruin" her life.



Despite refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test upon arriving at the police station, and admitting to having five beers earlier in the evening, according to a July story in CBS News, charges against Longoria were dropped by a judge in November of 2014.



Case Dismissed by Hidalgo County Judge



Following Longoria's arrest, she was charge with a class B misdemeanor. Upon posting a $2,000 bail, Longoria was released and returned to her home. Pending a hearing, Hidalgo County at Law No. 8 Judge, Rolando Cantu, dropped the charges against Ms. Longoria on November 20, 2014, according to sources at MySanAntonio.com. The judge stated that in his opinion, there was simply not enough evidence to pursue a trial and convict Ms. Longoria. On the official court docket, the reasons for dismissal read, "other," and "in the interest of justice."



DWI Penalized Heavily in Texas



When Nora Longoria told officers that the arrest could ruin her life, she wasn't overly hyperbolizing – in Texas, DWI charges are penalized heavily: http://www.cohendwilawyer.com/texas-dwi-laws/. The Texas Department of Transportation states that a first offense can result in a $2,000 fine, a jail sentence of three to 180 days, loss of a driver's license of up to one year, and an annual fee of $1,000 - $2,000 for driver's license retention for a period of up to three years. More than that, a DWI conviction on a public official's record is unacceptable in Texas; despite the fact that Longoria wasn't convicted, many are calling for her resignation. In fact, there's even a "We Want Judge Nora Longoria's Resignation" Facebook page.



An Experienced DWI Defense Attorney in Houston Can Help



While the exact reasons why charges against Longoria were dropped are unknown, it's likely that her legal background and the experience of her lawyer helped. If you've been charged with a DWI in Texas, an attorney who's knowledgeable in DWI and criminal defense law is essential in reducing your sentencing, or even getting charges against you dropped.