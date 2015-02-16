Luxury Honeymoon Tours in God's Own Country with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --"Travel is about the gorgeous feeling of teetering in the unknown."



The word Honeymoon has its origins that date backs to the 15th century and defined as the traditional holiday taken by newlyweds to celebrate their marriage in intimacy and seclusion –A time to discover and know each other amidst the most beautiful surroundings before you embark on the journey of life.



India has become one of the most sought after, popular destinations for newlyweds looking for exotic and romantic getaways. An eclectic and unique amalgamation of diverse cultures, rich heritage, gorgeous landscapes and the famous traditional hospitality makes this incredible land a perfect choice for an unforgettable vacation.



Finding a honeymoon destination is a tedious task for any individual. India has an abundance of romantic destinations where you can go for your honeymoon and the country is home to stunning beaches, charming quaint hill stations, golden –amber deserts with sun kissed sand dunes and a kaleidoscope of sights, sounds and colors.



In an interesting conversation on the subject, Mr. Durjay Sengupta, the CEO of Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. elucidated "We at Compass strive to deliver seamless and authentic experiences to our clients that are tailor made to their desires and inclinations. Your dream day should be followed by a dream holiday which is stress –free, relaxing and enjoyable. Our newly wed clients can choose from our exquisitely crafted Honeymoon packages and our travel specialists will be with them at every step to help them plan a perfect and romantic vacation."



Kerala is renowned across the globe as the last paradise for good reasons. It is therefore no wonder that it is also known as Good's own country and second to none as one of world's most popular honeymoon destinations. Despite its limited size Kerala is blessed with a multitude with natural riches, and booming tourism has seen wide variety of choices for luxury holidays.



For a couple on a honeymoon trip, few places match the privacy and the green lusciousness of this tropical land.



Time seems to stand still along the tranquil, palm fringed backwaters. Occasionally, one get a glimpse of the pastoral Kerala lifestyle, set against verdant green landscape of paddy fields, spice and tea plantations and coconut palm groves.



The backwaters, a chain of brackish lagoons and lakes lying parallel to the Arabian Sea coast are an integral a part of the lives of its people and a kaleidoscope for the visitors to see the rural and real life in the heart of Kerala. Exploring this labyrinthine network of waterways, which weave through villages amidst lush vegetation, offers glimpses of Kerala's unique rural lifestyle where land and water are inseparable.



Kumarakom and Alleypey –the "Venice of the East "are the two major starting points for boat-cruises with spectacular lagoons and vast network of canals. In this maze of shimmering water, village life has evolved completely independently from the world that depends on roads. Hundreds of villages string along the banks between paddy fields and mangroves with green shady palms arching over the canals.



Cruising through the backwaters on a traditional thatched houseboat called the "Ketuvallams "equipped with modern amenities, it is easy to forget the chaos and humdrum of life. Lying on the deck under the star spangled sky, with the houseboat lazily skimming the water, and the stillness adds to the romance. Tranquil and mysterious, the backwaters feature prominently among the highlights of this Luxury Kerala Honeymoon tour in exotic South India.



Idyllic Munnar is another extremely popular destination favored by honeymooners on this South India trip – a haven of peace and tranquility, undisturbed by the outside world. Drenched in the beauty of natural greens and sweeping mist, Munnar is truly a heaven on earth. Set at an altitude of 6000 ft. in Idukki district, Munnar was the favored summer resort of the erstwhile British rulers in the colonial days. expanse of tea plantations - pristine valleys and lush green mountains- exotic species of flora and fauna in its wild sanctuaries and forests with the aroma of spices, and tea permeating the cool air. The rolling hills covered in the blanket of clouds offer a spell-binding and resplendent sight with the veils of mist covering the mountaintops. The best time to visit Munnar is from August to May. One can indulge in an array of adventurous activities such as trekking, paragliding, natural trails and bird watching.



These are just suggested itineraries by Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd which the guests can tweak or plan according to their pace, time and preferences. So choose from the array of choices of Kerala tour packages and set off on a sojourn to create beguiling memories with a symphony of emotions with your loved one.



