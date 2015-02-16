Best-Selling Author Shares His Wisdom, Helps Others Do the Same

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --Known as The Motivational King, motivational speaker Brandon L. Draper, doesn't do anything without aiming to be the best. And though it was no different when writing and releasing his first book, Becoming Who You Should Be, Despite Who You Are, he didn't expect to become an Amazon Best Selling Author with an Amazon Best Selling Book, within 24 hours of launch – though that is exactly what he did.



When asked about his reasons for writing this book, Draper said, "I wrote this book not only with the intention of motivating and inspiring others to open their minds and see the opportunities that are in front of them, but also with the desire to instill in them the courage to be leaders and live their dreams.



"Though I am only 30 years old, I have experienced more than most people have in life through growing up poor with a single mom and spending time in the War in Afghanistan. I believe I have a little different perspective to offer, and I have committed my life to sharing it with people.



"But more than that, I want people to know that there is someone out there who cares about them and wants them to be their best. I didn't get where I am today without the help and support of others, and I want to let others know that I am here to help them.



"I already reach countless individuals through my speaking engagements each year, but I want to reach a larger audience. This book allows me to do that, but when it comes down to it, if I can touch just one person and change his or her life for the better with this book, all the hard work will have been worth it for me."



And while Brandon admits that he is still basking in the glow of his newly found success, he hasn't stopped moving forward with the next phase of his plan.



"My next project is the launch of my online university, Thinking Forward University in Atlanta, Georgia, which will teach people to do exactly what I have done.



"There, I will give people an easy-to-follow roadmap that will allow them to utilize their unique skills and talents to become their own bosses and create better lives for themselves. I will even show them my simple process for writing their own books and becoming Amazon Best Sellers in 90 days or less, even if they know nothing about writing."



Between writing and hosting classes at his university, Brandon keeps a tight schedule on the road, delivering inspiring lectures to audiences large and small across the United States, Canada, and Europe.



He can be contacted by people who want to attend Start Thinking Forward University or businesses and organizations looking for a motivational speaker by calling 866-678-3391 or going to http://www.TheMotivationalKing.com His best-selling book, Becoming Who You Should Be, Despite Who You Are, can be purchased on Amazon.com