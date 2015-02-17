HR Virtuoso Company Presents at Dallas HR

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2015 --HR Virtuoso Company founder Liz D'Aloia will present a seminar entitled "The Economy, Politics, and Your Staffing Model" at Dallas HR on Thursday, February 19, 2015 from 12 -1.



The session will explore how economic factors such as falling unemployment rates and increasing wages will impact company staffing models. Many states and municipalities have ongoing grassroots political movements to mandate paid sick leave, ban the box (that asks about criminal backgrounds), and to raise the local minimum wage. All of these initiatives will force companies to rethink their sourcing strategy for hourly workers.



Millennials are now the biggest demographic in the workforce, so the session will also explore how companies need to rethink their recruiting brand, hourly recruiting strategy, and overall corporate culture to attract millennials.



About HR Virtuoso Company

HR Virtuoso was established in 2013 to help small and mid-sized companies migrate from paper employment applications to an efficient mobile recruiting system. The HR Virtuoso System is designed specifically for high volume recruiting in the restaurant, hospitality, call center, staffing, transportation, and logistics industries.