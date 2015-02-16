HR Virtuoso Supports Local DFW Start-Up Kinskii

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --HR Virtuoso Company is pleased to announce its support of Kinskii's Kickstarter Campaign, which launched on February 9, 2015.



Kinskii is a software platform that integrates video chat with gaming. The platform is ideal for traveling parents, deployed military members, and far away relatives to connect with children through play.



Kinskii has developed a platform and built two games that have been tested by over 30 families. A demo is available that explains how it works in more detail. Now they need some Kickstarter help to finish their game library. Kinskii co-founder Helen Tien notes, "We are going against the grain as far as the telecommunication market is heading by trying to increase the quality of the experience AND the bandwith. We want families to be able to build a strong bond through play, no matter the distance."



HR Virtuoso Founder Liz D'Aloia explains, "We recognize the value that Kinskii can bring to working parents and to the Dallas economy. Many parents work long hours or travel a lot for their jobs – or are even deployed overseas serve our country. They need a fun and easy way to interact with their kids while they're gone."



D'Aloia further noted, "Many part-time hourly workers have to hold multiple jobs or perform shift work. With Kinskii they can spend some precious time with their children no matter where they are. We also predict that Kinskii is going to be a huge success. Beyond supporting the Dallas start-up community and the NoD coworking space, we get excited when growing companies create local jobs and need to recruit top talent right here in the Metroplex."



Click here to support Kinskii's Kickstarter campaign.



About HR Virtuoso Company

HR Virtuoso was established in 2013 to help small and mid-sized companies migrate from paper employment applications to an efficient mobile recruiting system. The HR Virtuoso System is designed specifically for high volume recruiting in the restaurant, hospitality, call center, staffing, transportation, and logistics industries.