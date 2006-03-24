Smallcapequities.com sees Universal Guardian's new contract in Afghanistan as yet another milestone achievement with now over $19 million in revenues booked for 2006.

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO - News), a full service provider of non-lethal protection products, global supply chain logistics systems and security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, announced that its Services Group subsidiary, Secure Risks - Strategic Security Solutions (SR-SSSI), has been awarded a new contract from PAE-HSC Joint Venture to provide security support services to the Justice Sector Support Program for Afghanistan under PAE-HSC's prime contract with the United States Department of State.



"This new contract represents yet another expansion of our operations in the region and clearly demonstrates the confidence that companies such as PAE-HSC have in our organization's ability to deliver the highest level of strategic and tactical security services to the U.S. government agencies," stated Bruce Braes, Managing Director of SR-SSSI. "We continue to demonstrate solid revenue growth in our business group by securing new contracts. We now hold executed contracts in excess of $19.25 Million USD in value for FY 2006, along with options to extend existing contracts which, if exercised, are anticipated to have a projected value of $60 Million USD over the course of the next three years," continued Mr. Braes.



Considering last years revenues for the first 9 months of approximately $8.8 million and the 2005 year end projection of approximately $11.7 million these new in hand contracts represent a massive gain in new business for the Company and it’s only the 1st quarter. With 9 months left in 2006 and 2 other divisions (ISR Systems and Shield Defense) we believe the 2 x market capitalization to projected revenue is extremely low based on the current price of $.92 cents. We believe at the current pace the Company is securing new contract business that the 2006 year over year revenue projections will match or exceed last years projected 185% revenue increase. The Company should easily attain based on these projections the 2006 $35 million forecast UGHO publicly announced. We also feel that the client list involved with the Company leaves a tremendous amount of room for expansion worldwide on existing contracts.



The client list includes:

• U.S. Department of Homeland Security

• U.S. Department of State

• U.S. Army

• U.S. Navy

• U.S. Air Force

• British Government

• British Nuclear Energy

• Canadian Foreign Ministry

• Government of the Netherlands

• Indonesian National Police

• Argentine Foreign Ministry

• International Reconstruction and Development Agency • Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Boeing

• Raytheon

• BAE

• United Technologies

• Exxon Mobil

• Fluor International

• Bechtel

• ING Barings Bank / International Afghanistan Bank

• Standard and Chartered Bank

• Coca Cola



With an up and coming non lethal weapons division currently in pilot programs with notables such as the Los Angles Sheriff’s Department and distribution partners such as U.S. Cavalry and Mexican distributor, VICGA, SA of Monterrey, Mexico we believe that sizable sales from this division are on target.



Add in the RFID division and the current cargo tracking test ongoing with the State of Alaska and Franwell (The results of the project will likely be presented in April at the annual USDA Food Aid Conference) as well as the incredible opportunity to have a hand in the recent hot topic of Port and Container Security we can only reach one conclusion…..



Safe Harbor Statement:



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and delivery of its SeaPort Guardian(TM), Container Guardian(TM), SupplyChain Guardian(TM) as well as the production and sale of Cobra StunLight(TM) and Riot Defender(TM) and their accessories.

