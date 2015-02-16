The Ever Best After-Valentine's Gift - Professional Data Recovery Software from EaseUS Prolongs Happiness

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --Right after great lovers around the world enjoyed sweet moments with their beloved partners, EaseUS software is making its greatest engagement in enhancing its data recovery software for better serving different users. Being a pioneer in the filed of data recovery, EaseUS software has accumulated quite a lot essential, precise and influential techniques. Professional EaseUS data recovery software engineers this time make it a little bit different that they peculiarly update all EaseUS data recovery software on this second day after this special holiday. Why is that? To offer all lovers an ever best after-Valentine's gift!



And in the past decade, all those long-term experiments and countless experiences left great EaseUS data recovery engineers with abundant resources which are conducive to promote the working efficiency of EaseUS data recovery software. Being asked why EaseUS software choose the second day right after Valentine's Day to upgrade its data recovery software, the Sales Manager Sunny Sun explained that they've analyzed quite a lot statistics and it seemed that every time when Valentine's Day comes, some unexpected data troubles would always burst out. And this may cause serious results even huge loss.



The PM of EaseUS data recovery software, Benjamin Huang responded that," We kept those advanced features of the previous versions of our data recovery software. We've also analyzed the figures offered by the Sales Department and indeed it's necessary to upgrade our data recovery software so as to offer excellent services for great data users after this special day." He even added that," We released our data recovery limitation this time. Allowing ordinary users to retrieve up to 2GB files for free with our data recovery software. And it's suitable for any users with different educational background." This seems really good and inspiring for many crazy lovers who love taking photos, writing emails or sending videos to express their fancy love for their partners when they got those data lost.



Besides updating professional data recovery software after Valentine's Day, EaseUS software also offers other gifts for this fabulous day. A hot Spring-Special-Offer activity is right on the show now. Fantastic data recovery software, backup tool and even sync software are all available now with unexpected huge discount. You can choose to give your beloved ones a sweet candy bar and a bunch of flower, or give him/her the ever best after-Valentine's gift with a secure data recovery software so as to solve his/her data troubles forever and prolong the happiness. It's your turn to select the after-Valentine's gift now.



More details about EaseUS software are right at: http://www.easeus.com/



About CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.

"EaseUS" is the officially registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd. All other trademarks acknowledged. EaseUS is an innovative software developer with more than ten-year data recovery research and development experience, dedicating to deliver the best data recovery software and services of data security and storage management to the worldwide consumer and business market segments. Millions of people spreading over 180 countries are now using EaseUS' products and all speak highly of EaseUS' software and services.



For more information, please visit: http://www.easeus.com/