FatBoy Takes the Lead on WeightLossWars.com

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2006 -- When it comes to shaping up, everyone wants to be the biggest loser. And with WeightLossWars.com’s unique competition format, it can even pay quite nicely as well. This was the case for “Fatboy,” the winning contestant in a recent weight loss competition, who now is 21 pounds lighter and $320 richer thanks to his success with WeightLossWars.



WeightLossWars.com is a medium for friends, family, co-workers, or even arch rivals to compete against one another in a variety of health related categories ranging from weight lost to servings of fruit eaten. The program allows you to monitor and track your performance yourself, and then compare those results with the other members of your “competition” online. A competition can range from two weeks to over a year, and the health criterion on which you are judged can be customized to fit your group’s needs. At the end of the competition, a previously agreed upon prize is given to the winner, which can simply be bragging rights for a hot new body, a cash prize pooled from the competitors, or something unique and special to the group.



In the case of Fatboy and his co-workers, they competed directly on percentage of weight lost. Over the course of this 70 day contest, the average percentage of weight loss was 4.13, while Fatboy amassed a 10.23% loss for the win. The group posted many other impressive results, combining to lose 134.35 pounds, walk 82.53 miles, and exercise 4465 minutes.



The success of WeightLossWars.com is in the engaging and unique competition structure. This format combines the best of both worlds, in providing privacy with potentially embarrassing weight checks, and yet still allowing you the public support and drive of competition. And if competition isn’t your thing, WeightLossWars.com provides access to personal dieticians and trainers, who can help to build a personalized workout schedule and diet to put you on the fast track to a healthier weight.



