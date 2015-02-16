Dennis J. Plews Kicks off Kickstarter Campaign to Build StarDrive Propulsion Prototype

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --StarDrive Propulsion, while reversing global warming, can be used to run cars, boats, and aircrafts better than ever before. Science fiction and space travel enthusiasts around the world will be excited that StarDrive Propulsion makes extended space flight a tangible reality. The team, led by Dennis J. Plews, has already done the research, verified the science, and the US Patent proves it. Now, all that is needed to take StarDrive Propulsion to the next level is funding.



The core technology of StarDrive Propulsion can be applied successfully to propelling all types of motor vehicles and many other down-to-earth applications. It has the potential to transform the transportation market around the world by reducing the fuel consumption needed to power the vehicles. In addition, the carbon footprint of all these vehicles will be reduced significantly. Cars and trucks will be able to operate without transmissions, drive shafts and power train parts. Boats will no longer need propellers. Aircraft will fly at higher altitudes without propellers or externally mounted jet engines.



The next challenge for Dennis J. Plews and his team is to raise the capital they need to move to the full-size prototype stage. $250,000 is needed to complete all of the CAD (Computer Aided Design) work to create the final design. Another $100,000 is needed to manufacture the necessary parts, including the capture disks that hold the thrust masses, the housing made of high strength composite by Fiber Forge, and the metal acceleration ramps.



This project will only be funded if at least $350,000 is pledged by Saturday, February 28, 2015. To find out more about StarDrive Propulsion, and to view the tests that prove the science, please visit http://kck.st/1zPSWuF



The official website of StarDrive Propulsion is http://stardrivepropulsion.com/



About Dennis J. Plews

As a kid growing up in St. Petersburg, Florida, Dennis was always trying to find out how things work. Dennis and his friends liked building fast cars. Dennis studied the sciences in high school, intending on becoming a doctor. An enlistment in the U.S. Army came between high school and college. He made a switch from medicine to law, with a thriving practice still today. Dennis' passion for science and learning how the universe works has stayed with him. He has been an active member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science since 1985, and an amateur astronomer his whole life.