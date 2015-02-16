Frankie Russo, the Overnight Sensation on 77 WABC Talk Radio in New York City Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2015 --When Frankie Russo took to the airwaves across the greater New York City metropolitan area nearly one year ago, little did he know what kind of popular uproar would ensue. Thanks to legendary 77 WABC AM's 50,000 watts of broadcasting power, listeners in over a dozen states can tune in and hear the unvarnished, informed opinion of a passionate American. Frankie Russo's listeners are cut from the same cloth leading to an hour of engaging talk radio every Friday Night (technically Saturday) from 1 AM to 2 AM Eastern Standard Time.



Thanks to live Internet streaming and on-demand podcasts, people all over the world are becoming Frankie Russo fans every day – and they want more. In the intricate world of talk radio, there's no one clear path for a talk show host to get more airtime but leave it to Frankie to find a way to give his fans more of what they want in the form of more time slots across more days so they can be treated to more of Frankie Russo's unique brand of talk radio.



Frankie jut launched an Indieogo project seeking $100,000 to help him secure valuable airtime on one of America's premier radio stations – 77 WABC AM. He has an exciting array of perks all geared towards giving the fans more of what they want – More Frankie Russo. Backers can pick perks ranging from a simple shout out to business owners getting a valuable on-air plug to even dinner with Frankie Russo in New York City – with Frankie picking up the tab.



The Frankie Russo Indiegogo Page - http://bit.ly/17uxSgL



The Official Frankie Russo Website - http://russonation.tv/



Frankie Russo's Official WABC Page - http://www.wabcradio.com/page.php?page_id=4344



Frankie Russo Video YouTube Page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-zXsKhrVKlRHx41IJKnjbw