PA Lottery Commercial Stars Barry Ratcliffe

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --Veteran actor Barry Ratcliffe day dreams about owning a muscle car in the latest round of lottery commercials.



As his wife watches on, his favorite cars appear over and over as the wave of euphoria washes over Barry's face with just the thought of owning such amazing cars as the Ford Mustang GT, the Dodge Challenger, and the Chevy Camaro SS.



https://www.youtube.com/embed/I37VzXr42Uc



"The cast and crew were simply amazing" says Ratcliffe. "I love doing commercials and it took us 3 days to do all 3 ads, and the level of quality in the cast and crew was beyond amazing. We are trying to make the highest quality commercials possible to truly relate to the audience. As far as casting, I am that guy that always dreams of driving a muscle car, so it was a perfect fit. And the actress playing my wife, Carol Anne Raffa, was a true talent and such an amazing actress to work with."



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive from his latest comedy "Ted 2" for Seth McFarlane, "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland", and recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz". Barry's full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. He is represented by Agency Connects.