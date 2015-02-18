Inspirational Best-Selling Author, Brandon L. Draper to Hold Book Signing

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2015 --Atlanta-based motivational speaker and now best-selling author, Brandon L. Draper, will be at FAB Studios, in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Saturday, February 21, 2015, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM to celebrate and sign copies of his recently released and well-received book, Becoming Who You Should Be Despite Who You Are.



This book represents the culmination of Brandon's life experiences and his desire to help everyday people step out of their situations, no matter how bleak, and into the life they want and deserve. Published in January of this year, the book contains details of the life struggles Brandon has overcome and how he has continued to thrive through all of these difficulties.



Though his life has been relatively short so far, his wisdom, gained from his observances during these tough, trying times, rivals that of any more aged advisor.



"I wrote this book as an extension of the motivational and inspirational speaking I do professionally. It just seemed natural to expand my audience through a book, as I knew I could reach a larger audience that I may not otherwise have a chance to come in contact with," Brandon said.



"I have found my purpose in life. When serving in the US Army in the Afghanistan War, I realized that I if I got out of there alive, I wanted to invest in people's lives the way so many people had invested in mine. I just want to help others experience the joy and peace that comes from living their purpose.



"I see so many people who have given up in their lives or who have never really gotten started because of their circumstances, but I want people to know that no matter where they are now, they can become leaders and influence others positively, overcome their struggles and fears, improve their finances, and make something out of themselves that they can be proud of.



"I can't believe the response I have gotten from this book so far, and I just want to invite people to come to the book signing to celebrate with me and enjoy a few hours of music, food, networking, and inspiration.



Tickets for the Becoming Who You Should Be Despite Who You Are book signing are free of charge and can be registered for by going to the event page at http://www.TheMotivationalKingEvents.com



He can be contacted by people who want to attend Start Thinking Forward University; or businesses and organizations looking for a motivational speaker by calling 866-678-3391 or going to http://www.TheMotivationalKing.com His best-selling book, Becoming Who You Should Be, Despite Who You Are, can be purchased at http://www.TheMotivationalKingBooks.com