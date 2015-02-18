Pavel Makhnatch & Lesha Limonov Start Kickstarter Campaign to Create Levsha Designer Diary

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2015 --Levsha Designer Diary is ideally suited for people that consider time to be the most precious possession of their life. In today's hectic lifestyle, it is only possible to accomplish more goals in life by proper structuring of work schedule. The head of a creative thinker is always full of new ideas, goals, and thoughts. With too many ideas, it becomes important to transfer them to a place that is safe and easily accessible.



This creates space for new ideas to generate.



Regardless of what the requirements are, Levsha Designer Diary will prove handy for all users. Anyone can use this unique diary to organize their plans easily and intuitively. It can also be highly effective in structuring a work schedule or making notes of different thoughts, ideas, dreams, and wishes.



Levsha Designer Diary will comprise of sections such as Personal Data/Calendar, Day Plans/Week Plans/Plans for 2015, Canned, Desires, Competitions, and Notes. The Personal Data can be helpful if the diary is lost by any of the users. In the Calendar, the weekends are marked with dots. Searching is easier here because the sections are made in a form of pictograms. There is a canned section that has been designed for canning and keeping new ideas. The Competitions section is specifically for people that need to compete for personal growth and self development.



The diaries will not be dated. As a result, there is no problem even if several days are missed. Users can continue using the diary from the point where they had finished.



The team led by Pavel Makhnatch & Lesha Limonov has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise kr289, 000 for the completion of this project.



Another objective for them is to let the world know about Levsha Designer Diary. Their plan is to start shipping the product g from May, 2015.



This project will only be funded if at least kr289, 000 is pledged by March 15, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1DOC9aW.



The official website of Levsha Designer Diary is http://levsha-design.com/



About Levsha Designer Diary

Levsha Designer Diary will help users organize their plans, structure the working schedule, make notes of ideas, thoughts and wishes. The diary is created for designers, as well as people of other creative professions.