Mike Newcombe Seeks Support from Kickstarter to Start Commercial Production of DirtTea

The benefits of using compost tea as soil conditioner are known to all since many years. Compost teas maximize nutrient absorption to make the plants stronger and healthier. However, this benefit is not available in any of the chemical fertilizers that are readily available in the market. Mike Newcombe has developed DirtTea, a specially conditioned soil conditioner that can provide the ultimate nutrition to all growing plants.



While using a chemical fertilizer, the root zone of a plant gets flooded with nutrients that are water soluble and plant available. All usable nutrients are taken up immediately by the plants. During this process, the nutrients are available in the form of water soluble salts. All the bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms present in the soil die in the presence of these salts. As a result, the processing of locked-up minerals to form plant available nutrients is completely stopped. Also, these chemicals cause several ecological problems such as contamination of the aquifers, etc.



DirtTea is the combination of a wide variety of beneficial microorganisms. These microorganisms positively impact the process of supplying available nutrients to a plant's root system. The most important benefits of using DirtTea are



- Protects plants from disease causing organisms

- Improves nutrient retention in the soil

- Decomposes harmful chemicals, pesticides or other toxins

- Transforms compacted soil into healthy soil

- Reduces water usage

- Increases the nutritive value and flavor of the fruits and vegetables grown

- 100% safe and natural.



It is extremely easy to use DirtTea. Users are required to place the bag of DirtTea in a watering can (1-5 gallons) filled with water. Then the covered watering can should be allowed to steep for 1 or two days with occasional stirring. Now, the users can start watering their plants with the water in the container.



Mike Newcombe and team have now sourced all their organic and compostable bags, finalized the compost mixture, and finalized their shipping policy. Apart from raising necessary funds, the Kickstarter campaign has been launched to determine the overall interest in the product.



This project will only be funded if at least $4,500 is pledged by March 20, 2015.



To find out more about the campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1ACnkr3



About DirtTea

DirtTea is a natural soil conditioner that improves the soil allowing plants to better absorb nutrients. It helps to build up the organic content of the soil, which improves its drainage and structure.