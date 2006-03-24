Furia Rubel Gets WBENC Certification

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- Furia Rubel Communications (www.FuriaRubel.com) has been certified as Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). A high-level integrated communications firm, Furia Rubel provides strategic planning, public relations and business development services for the legal, healthcare, education, nonprofit and other service-provider industries. By including women-owned businesses among their vendors, individual corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier/vendor diversity programs.



Furia Rubel president and CEO, Gina F. Rubel, Esq. said, “We sought certification to support the business plan and growth projections for Furia Rubel. Women-owned certification means increased opportunities and fewer obstacles for contract procurement. For our clients and prospects, it means supplier diversity.”



WBENC’s national standard of certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51-percent owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. Facilitated by the local Women’s Business Development Center, the Council provides women business enterprise certification, education, networking, procurement-related, and informational programs and services. These offerings foster growth and business opportunities between Women’s Business Enterprises and purchasing entities including major corporations and government agencies.



WBENC is the nation’s largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. More than 700 U.S. companies and government agencies rely on WBENC’s certification as an integral part of their supplier diversity programs. For more information, go to www.wbenc.org.



The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC, pronounced wee-bank), created in 1997, is dedicated to enhancing opportunities for women's business enterprises in America's major business markets. In partnership with women's business organizations throughout the United States, WBENC provides access to a national standard of certification, provides executive management training for women business owners such as the Tuck-WBENC Executive Program and the Dorothy B. Brothers Executive Scholarship, hosts Women in Business: Sharing the Vision (the nation's largest conference and business fair for certified WBEs and corporate supplier diversity and procurement executives), and provides information on certified women's businesses to purchasing managers through an Internet database - WBENCLink. For more information, contact info@wbenc.org or visit their website at www.wbenc.org.



Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. (www.furiarubel.com) is a Philadelphia-area integrated strategic communications firm specializing in strategic planning, public relations, and business development. The firm represents a wide range of clients including law firms, marketing agencies, non-profit associations, and business-to-business companies.



