Sonic Automotive Honored with Inclusion on Training Top 125 List

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2015 --Sonic Automotive, a leading auto dealer in markets across the United States, has been named to the Training Top 125 list for the second consecutive year.



This is the 15th year Training magazine has issued its annual rankings, which are based on a variety of data and information related to organizations' training budgets, the number of training hours per employee, goals, evaluations, workplace surveys and measurement of progress. The magazine leverages this data through both quantitative and qualitative analysis, including the financial investments companies make into their training programs and how these programs complement overall business goals.



"Our company has a clear dedication to making sure that our employees have the skills and expertise to best meet our customers' needs, in addition to furthering their own career opportunities," said B. Scott Smith, president and chief strategic officer for Sonic Automotive. "Our inclusion on the Training Top 125 list again this year is a true honor and a reflection of our focus on training and professional development. This is great news for Sonic Automotive and the hard-working, talented people who work for us."



About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, a Fortune 500 company, is one of the largest auto retailers in the U.S., with more than 100 stores, 25 brands and several hundred employees. Based in Charlotte, the company has become nationally known for its commitment to leadership and comprehensive service, including automotive sales, vehicle maintenance, collision repairs, warranty contracts and flexible financing and insurance options for auto buyers.



"Ever since we became a public company nearly two decades ago, we have achieved exceptional levels of growth due to our customer service and the competency of our team," said Smith. "We aim to continue and expand these efforts in the future as we find new ways to help our customers find the right vehicle to meet their needs — whatever they might be."



Today, Sonic Automotive has a presence in 25 major metropolitan markets spanning 14 states, and many of its locations focus on luxury and import auto brands. In all that it does, the company places an emphasis on delivering professional, enthusiastic and integrity-driven service to its customers.



"Sonic Automotive has the best training and development programs in the automotive industry," said Doug Bryant, vice president of talent management, training and recruiting. "The large majority of our managers have been trained and developed internally. For anyone with a passion for cars and customer service, look to the team at Sonic Automotive, which is truly revolutionizing the industry."



Candidates who would like to learn more or apply for an open position with Sonic Automotive should go to http://jobs.sonicautomotive.com/