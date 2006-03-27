Pad Print Machinery of Vermont Sees Renewed Textile Industry Interest at Orlando ISS Show

TEXTILE INDUSTRY SHOWS RENEWED INTEREST IN PAD PRINTING

Pad Print Machinery of Vermont Sparks Enthusiasm at Orlando ISS



East Dorset, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2006 -- In an eleventh hour decision, Julian Joffe, President and founder of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont, thought it might be a good idea for his company to exhibit at last February's Imprinted Sportswear Show in Orlando, FL. He's glad he did. "I am overwhelmed at the amount of activity we had surrounding our booth over those three days," said Joffe. The 2006 Orlando show, which ran February 16-18, is considered the leading event for the decorated apparel and imprinted products industry.



"Textile industry pad printing is nothing new," said Joffe, explaining that the process has been available for years, "but I think the reason we were getting so much attention is that the people at the Florida show weren't aware of the automation our company has developed in recent years." Joffe said there were a number of other pad printing machines displayed on the exhibition floor, but that they were all the rather fundamental manual models.



Jon Hale, Pad Print Machinery of Vermont COO, said, "I think there are a number of reasons our machines attracted so much interest, but I would guess most of them are related to efficiency and capability." Hale points out that the company's XE Series is a Windows-based system that drives a completely servo-controlled print head and conveyor. Its 20-gig hard drive allows storage and instant recall of unlimited job parameters including down stroke, print and cliché pauses. "A change from one job to the next is an extremely fast undertaking with these machines," continued Hale.



Michelle Heleba, Pad Print Machinery of Vermont's Sales and Marketing Director de-scribed a North Carolina-based sports jersey manufacturer as he watched the company's XE-16 print hat after hat with automated precision. "He kept saying, 'Holy moly; holy, holy moly! I've got to get one of those!'" She understands the man's enthusiasm. "A lot of people had the same reaction when they saw our machines in action," she said.



"These machines can print one color on top of another without drying in between. They can print four-color process images up to 8" by 14". They're ideal for tagless shirts and underwear and are extremely cost-effective with imprints as low as $.002 each. They provide exceptional clarity even on font sizes as small as 4 points. I'm glad we gave the textile industry an update of pad printing's capabilities," Heleba said, smiling as she leafed through a BMW brochure.



About Pad Print Machinery of Vermont



Julian Joffe is the founder and president of Pad Print of Vermont. Although Joffe earned his degree in zoology, he had had a penchant for manufacturing as a result of the many hours he spent tinkering in his father's workshop in South Africa as a youth. Upon graduation from University in 1976, he went to work in his father's textile business and subsequently took over leadership of the company---expanding the business to include pad printing. In 1981, citing strong philosophical differences with the apartheid government, Joffe moved his family to United States and, in 1985, embarked on an alliance with COMEC Italia. He founded COMEC USA in a pre-world war one building in Yonkers, NY.



Over the next ten years business flourished. However, Joffe began to feel the magnetism of the New England way of life beckon. In 1994, he could no longer resist the urge to live a simpler, more enriched lifestyle and moved to Vermont.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont was born in what had been, during the fifties and sixties, the sole movie theater in picturesque Manchester, VT. As the company continued to grow in both number of employees and amount of machines being built at any given point in time, they began to suffer a terminal case of claustrophobia. A concerted search for an appropriately-sized facility in southern or central Vermont finally paid off and, in 2003, they moved into a new 22,500 square foot building located in East Dorset, Vermont just five miles north of the cramped quarters in the old theater.



The new airy and spacious hi-tech facility has a reception area, a large showroom, Machine Shop, Graphics Department, Plate Department, Ink Department, Sales Department, Shipping Department, and administrative offices. For many Pad Print employees, it has become a home away from home. The Pad Print team now comprises 32 highly-skilled and motivated individuals with an incredible sense of team spirit. Their experience in the pad printing industry is second to none.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont's newest pad printing machines have combined technologies from the latest innovations in mechanical engineering and electronics. These machines are servo controlled and are extremely fast, extremely precise, and extremely reliable. PPMoV has led the pad printing industry with such breakthrough innovations as the ability to print on medical devices as small as .01 inch to fully automated eight-color machines.



In pursuing the goal of perfection in Customer Service and Satisfaction, the company constantly pushes the edge of the envelope and discovers more and more ways to incorporate pad printing into the customer manufacturing process. They look forward to the next 100 years.



