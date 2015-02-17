Sydney, AU -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2015 --Mush Bahadur, the founder and CEO of iLaunch, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce his new invention "BodiBeacon" to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $30,000, which needs to be raised by March 14th in order to bring "the world's first community child protection iBeacon Network" to market. BodiBeacon is an inspired micro-sized device that can be embedded into the bracelet, necklace, backpack, or clothing of a child. Bahadur was inspired to invent the BodiBeacon when he lived in Spain and one of his children went missing in a local supermarket. He states, "In an instant, every possible terrible outcome flashed through my mind." Luckily his child was found safely, and the trauma inspired him to create this device.



BodiBeacon is the newest member of the iBeacon technology line by iLaunch. It is approximately the size of a 2-4 cm coin and works on low-energy Bluetooth technology. The device has been trademarked by Apple, works with the downloadable App and is very user friendly. All a user has to do is: download the BodiBeacon App, place the BodiBeacon on the child, and listen for an audible alert when the child wanders too far away. That makes it easier to act immediately when a child strays too far from their parent or caregiver. Bahadur states that with BodiBeacon "Never again will parents panic at the realization that their kids have wandered off in a crowded store or an outdoor space. Immediate action can be taken to recover the child, because people will know where they are at all times." The iLaunch team is also planning on introducing a "Trusted parent' network in which parents can help each other by keeping an eye on their children.



The iLaunch team has completed all of the essential groundwork for their BodiBeacon and are now ready to launch the next phase in development which is why they are reaching out to the public via their crowdfunding campaign. The funds raised with this campaign will enable them to build the iBeacon App and perfect the product. They plan on shipping the BodiBeacon to all of their Indiegogo supporters in May 2015. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks which serve as funding incentives range in value from a "Thumbs up" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates to various merchandise items and the opportunity to pre-order the BodiBeacon, from a single device to a reseller pack, at a greatly reduced price. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About iLaunch

The iLaunch iBeacon is an online platform that provides real time context aware notifications to the user by using the free iLaunch iBeacon app for IOS and Android. It is owned and operated by Mush Bahadur, who holds 3 patents in his name (1 USA, 1 Europe, 1 UK), two of which are for the same software invention. The company is based in Sydney, Australia, and their newest innovation is the child protective device "BodiBeacon" which is designed in the UK.



