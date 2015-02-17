AJT Ventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Body Building Products

Teaneck, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2015 --Alan Tolchin is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TargetedBodyBuilding.com. The website features a broad assortment of body building product including exercise machines, work out DVDs, free weights, supplements, weight loss products, and exercise apparel. Tolchin was inspired to start his website by his own experience with competitive body building when he was younger. He knows a lot about the products and dedication needed to become a body builder and decided to offer his knowledge to customers who want to gain muscle and lose fat.



There are many excellent body building products featured within the merchandise of TargetedBodyBuilding.com. The website carries products including adjustable benches, free weights, lifting straps, natural testosterone boosters, weightlifting shoes, Asics wrestling shoes, ankle weights, dumbbell weight sets, elliptical trainers, and much more. Some of Tolchin's favorite products are the Body Solid machines because these are ones that he has used himself so he knows them to be well built and perfect for using in a home gym. In the future, Tolchin will continue to add products to all of the categories of his site to give his customers an even larger selection of products.



Providing customers with access to his own knowledge of body building is very important to Tolchin regarding TargetedBodyBuilding.com. Since he has experience with body building and is very knowledgeable, he will be able to share his knowledge with his customers. He plans to answer any questions that customers have in a prompt manner. Customers can rely on the information that he gives to them because he is a reliable source of body building information since he has actually done body building in the past.



In addition to the main website, Tolchin is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourBodyBuildingBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to body building. Tolchin will be writing about different parts of the body and what exercises are good for working them out, information about body building routines, floor exercises, and tips for working out in general. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with more information so that they can get the most out of the products that they purchase for body building and exercising.



