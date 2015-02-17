Wright Online Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Fishing Supplies

Laurel, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2015 --Lesle Wright is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ProFishingSupplies.net. The website offers a broad assortment of fishing gear and accessories including fishing lures, fishing reels, inflatable boats, fishing rods, and tackle boxes. Wright was inspired to start her website because of her own love of fishing. Since she is knowledgeable about fishing, she is better able to provide her customers with fishing products that will actually be the most useful to them.



There are many high quality products featured within the merchandise of ProFishingSupplies.net. The website offers products including Abu Garcia rods, night fishing lights, Plano tackle boxes, fishing lures, Sea Eagle boats, fish stringers, casting rods, Okuma rods, fly fishing rods, inflatable row boats, and much more. In the future, Wright is planning to add accessories for the inflatable boats offered on her site. By continuing to add products, she hopes to make it so that customers will return when they need new items to improve their fishing experiences.



Providing her customers with unique products at great prices is very important to Wright regarding ProFishingSupplies.net. She has researched all of her products very carefully to ensure that these products are ones that will be useful to customers and will perform well. She is offering free shipping without a minimum purchase amount to make these items a lot more affordable than they might be on other websites.



In addition to the main website, Wright is also launching a blog located at http://www.LetsFishBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to fishing and the equipment used for fishing. Wright will be writing about different features of certain pieces of fishing equipment, information about inflatable boats, and the benefits of using certain products over other ones. She also might post some videos about fishing in the future. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with additional information that can help them make better purchasing decisions when shopping for fishing gear.



About ProFishingSupplies.com

ProFishingSupplies.com, a division of Wright Online Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Lesle Wright.



Lesle Wright

http://www.ProFishingSupplies.com

(209) 617-7640



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com