Laboratory Testing Inc. Expands Microhardness Testing Capabilities

The metallography lab at Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) has expanded its capabilities with the purchase of a Shimadzu HSV-30/30T Microhardness Tester. Both the maximum load and mounted sample size features of this equipment have increased the company's previous capabilities. LTI's materials engineers are now able to test with loads up to 10 Kg on the new Shimadzu Tester, including 200g, 300g, 500g, 1000g, 3Kg, 5Kg, and 10Kg using a Vickers (DPH) square-based pyramid indenter or Knoop elongated, rhombohedral-shaped indenter.



Microhardness testing is an indentation method for measuring the hardness of a material on a microscopic scale. A precision diamond indenter is impressed into the material at a range of loads. Precision microscopes are used to measure the indentations. The length of the impression and the test load are used to calculate a hardness value. These values are used as indicators of material properties and expected service behavior.



Microhardness testing is typically performed on samples that have been mounted and polished. The Shimadzu HSV-30/30T allows LTI to accommodate samples up to 2” in diameter into a single mount. Laboratory Testing generally performs microhardness testing on metal samples, but other materials may be tested on a case-by-case basis.



