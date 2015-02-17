SRE Distributors, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Camping and Outdoor Gear

Troutdale, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2015 --Stanley Estep is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.LeadingTents.com. The website offers a wide range of outdoor gear including cots, tents, fishing gear, hunting gear, backpacks, and sleeping bags. Estep has sold similar items in the past within the stipulations of an online sales site. He has always enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping so he has used many of these items and knows a lot about them. He decided to start his own website so that he would be able to offer a wider selection of items without rules on how many items he could have or fees for making sales. By branching out to his own website, he will be able to offer a larger number of products at lower prices than he could sell them for otherwise.



There are many excellent outdoor products available within the merchandise of LeadingTents.com. The website carries items including backpacking backpacks, 3 person tents, aluminum cots, hiking backpacks, camping sleeping bags, hiking tents, tent camping lights, hand held GPS systems, knives, camping lanterns, and much more. In the future, Estep plans to continue adding products as he finds ones that would be helpful for customers to have while in the outdoors. He is hoping to encourage customers to return to his website to look at new products that they might be interested in.



Offering great customer service and quality products is very important to Estep regarding LeadingTents.com. He selects each of the products that he offers by hand so that he can make sure that each product is of the best quality. He plans to offer the same excellent customer service that he has been able to offer in the past by responding to customer questions as quickly and fully as possible.



In addition to his main website, Estep is also launching a blog located at http://www.LeadingTentBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to outdoor activities and products. Estep will be writing about how to select the right tent, which sleeping bags are right for which situations, products that you might need to have while camping, and giving more information about the products that he offers on his site. The goal of the blog is to assist customers in making good purchasing decisions.



About LeadingTents.com

LeadingTents.com, a division of SRE Distributors, LLC is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Stanley Estep.



Stanley Estep

http://www.LeadingTents.com

503-358-4732



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com