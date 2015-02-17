Native, Organic Advertising: Nett Solutions Display Ads Now Powered by Yahoo's Gemini Platform and Google's Display Network

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2015 --Nett Solutions (http://www.nettsolutions.com), has recently updated their display ad system to include Yahoo's new Gemini platform, along with Google's display network, to help increase click-through rates and conversion for clients.



In the past, one caveat of display advertising was that display ads would have lower relevance to the content that users were viewing. This resulted in a poor click-through and conversion rate that would net lots of impressions but few clicks when compared to other forms of online marketing.



This inconsistency was felt across the board, between two of the largest marketing companies online: Google and Yahoo. Both juggernauts have been adding tools and features to expand reach and show ads alongside related content, in an effort to increase click-through rates and conversion rates for advertisers.



The new Yahoo Gemini platform seamlessly integrates display ads alongside relevant and related "native" content. The ads, while marked as a "sponsored story," display synchronously in the news feed alongside the native content, appearing just like other stories that are listed on the page.



With the right company running your display ad campaign, the potential for conversions is identifiable and consistent. Both the Yahoo Gemini platform and Google's Display Network are now being offered as online marketing options by Nett Solutions.



"Nett Solutions now runs our Display Ad campaigns on the new Yahoo Gemini platform, in addition to Google's Display Network," explained Michael Won, Vice President of Strategy & Organizational Development at Nett Solutions. "This platform offers a much higher quality audience because it focuses on Yahoo's native properties instead of blasting ads across a rather ambiguous platform exchange containing millions of sites."



Learn more about Nett Solutions by visiting: http://www.nettsolutions.com



