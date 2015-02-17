Autumn's Promise Assisted Living to Teach CBRF Classes

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2015 --The CBRF Classes are Fire Safety, Medication Administration and CBRF Standard Precautions and will be held in March, April and May 2015. These classes will be taught by Autumn's Promise administrator, Nicole Silta, who is a State Approved Certified Instructor. The classes are as follows:



CBRF TRAINING COURSE: CBRF Fire Safety



The CBRF Fire Safety Course is a one day course offered from 8:30AM-2:00PM (lunch on own 12:00-12:30) Coffee and Water provided. There are three course date options scheduled.



Dates of Course: March 24, 2015; April 21, 2015; May 19,2015



This training uses the standardized curriculum approved by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for Community Based Residential Facilities. Competency Testing is offered in written format according to State guidelines. A 90% or better is required for a passing score on the Fire Safety course. If participant scores lower than 90%, the participant may retake the exam one additional time on the same day. Cost $75, 100% Refundable up until 48 hours prior to course date and time.



The class fee already includes the $15 payment to UW Oshkosh upon successful completion of competency testing. At that time students will be added to the public access registry on the CBRF Training and Registry Services Website.



ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST BRING PHOTO PROOF OF IDENTIFICATION ON THE FIRST DAY OF CLASS.



Class size limited to 20



CBRF TRAINING COURSE: MEDICATION ADMINISTRATION



The Medication Administration Course is offered over two days, 9:00AM-3:00PM (lunch on own 12:30-1:15) Coffee and Water provided. There are three course date options scheduled.



Dates of Course: March 11 and 12, 2015; April 8 and 9, 2015; May 13 and 14, 2015.



This training uses the standardized curriculum approved by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for Community Based Residential Facilities. Competency Testing is offered in written format according to State guidelines. A 90% or better is required for a passing score on the Medication Administration course. If participant scores lower than 90%, the participant may retake the exam one additional time on the same day. This test may NOT be read to any participant per State Guidelines.



Cost $125, Cash or money orders made payable to Autumn's Promise Assisted Living, LLC

100% Refundable up until 48 hours prior to the course start date and time.



The class fee already includes the $15 payment to UW Oshkosh upon successful completion of competency testing. At that time students will be added to the public access registry on the CBRF Training and Registry Services Website.



ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST BRING PHOTO PROOF OF IDENTIFICATION ON THE FIRST DAY OF CLASS.



Class size limited to 10



CBRF TRAINING COURSE: CBRF Standard Precautions



The CBRF Standard Precautions Course is offered as a one day class from 9:00AM-11:00AM. There are 3 course date options scheduled.



Dates of Course: March 31, 2015; April 28, 2015; May 26, 2015



This training uses the standardized curriculum approved by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for Community Based Residential Facilities. Competency Testing is offered in written format according to State guidelines. A 90% or better is required for a passing score on the CBRF Standard Precautions course. If participant scores lower than 90%, the participant may retake the exam one additional time on the same day.



Cost $50, cash or money orders made payable to Autumn's Promise Assisted Living, LLC

100% Refundable up until 48 hours prior to the start date and time of the course.



The class fee already includes the $15 payment to UW Oshkosh upon successful completion of competency testing. At that time students will be added to the public access registry on the CBRF Training and Registry Services Website.



ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST BRING PHOTO PROOF OF IDENTIFICATION ON THE FIRST DAY OF CLASS.



Class size limited to 20



Classes offered at:

Autumn's Promise Assisted Living

1700 Spartan Road

New Franken, WI 54229

Phone 920-465-1181



About Autumn's Promise

Autumn's Promise Assisted Living offers all the comforts of home for residents in a luxurious, inviting place. Autumn's Promise provides 24-hour services so they can live the independent life they desire with as much support as they need from the professional, caring staff. Chef-prepared meals, activities tailored to the individual, and a 3D theatre room are just a few of the amenities residents will enjoy.



Owner Ginger Lutz offers more than 40 year's experience in nursing, 20 in geriatric nursing and 16 year's experience as a CBRF administrator. She has the depth of knowledge and dedication to needed to provide a new experience for area residents. Daughter Nicole Silta has a Bachelor's degree, state certification through WALA and a lifetime of observing what works in care to make every senior's life at Autumn's Promise both pleasant and fulfilling.



To find out more about Autumn's Promise at 1700 Spartan Road contact Ginger Lutz at 920-465-1181



http://www.autumnspromise.com