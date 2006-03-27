Music Industry’s Finest Join The Industry Connection 2006 Music Conference

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2006 -- On Saturday, April 22nd, 2006 at the Best Western Hotel and Conference Center located by General Mitchell Airport, join Conference Chairman Jodine Williams, (Founder of Elegance Entertainment), and Vice Chairman Marvin Ivy (Founder of Ivy Media Group), as well as over 300 attendees as they learn from top business executives.



There will be workshops ranging from Entertainment Law, Music Industry 101, Art of Christian & Gospel Music, Media Communications & Promotions, Creative Process of Producing and A&R, Using the Internet to Market Your Career/Business, and many more. This is a great opportunity for the public to not only learn about the entertainment business, but to also give them the opportunity to practice it as vendors at the conference. “The conference was designed to repair the challenges brought on by the lack of knowledge and understanding of those pursuing a career in the music industry.” says Ms. Williams, “With top experts, the conference is dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of the business in the entertainment industry. We are looking to break new ground in supporting our local talent in Milwaukee, WI and to create an entertainment network where everyone will benefit.”



Industry guests include: Arthur Hunt (TCAA), V100 (Milwaukee Clear Channel Radio Station) - Radio Personality Reggie Brown, WGCI (Chicago Clear Channel Radio Station) - Radio Personality 'Kool Out', WNOV (Milwaukee Radio Station) – Radio Personality Homer Blow, Lin Woods (TCAA, Urban Network, The Inspired Company, KATZ-AM- St. Louis), Lonzo Williams (LA’s Club Hall of Fame, Droppin Game 101, Urban Idol, he's worked with veterans such as Easy E, Dr. Dre, and NWA), Reps from J-Records, Sony Music, and Ken Ivy Films (aka Pimpin Ken), Mark Berry of Attack Group of Companies/Attack Records/Attack Trax/Deevel, CD Baby, Black Emerge (Local website designer), Alpha & Omega Pictures and Attorney Joseph Madonia & Associates.



You can register Online or at Gee’s Clippers at 4323 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue (414.442.7588) or Disc Man Records on 60th & North Avenue. The Industry Connection 2006 Music Conference is for all music genres (Gospel, Rock, Jazz, Rap, R&B, Country, etc). So don’t miss this conference for its knowledge on a higher level…all business-all day!



FLIGHT & HOTEL RESERVATIONS: Special discount rates offered to registrants at $59/night at the following: Best Western Hotel & Conference Center - (414) 769-2100 for more information. For flight arrangements, call Midwest Airlines at (800) 452-2022 and use CODE: CMZ6615



FOR VIP, SPONSORSHIP OR VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES CONTACT: Call (414) 397-5644/ (414) 397-5644 or EleganceEnt@hotmail.com. Please visit http://www.EleganceEntertainment.com

