Company to Help Moms Re-Enter Workforce

Columbus, Indiana -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2006 -- Columbus entrepreneur Rita Fisher today announced the launch of Mom Resumes. The company seeks to help Mothers returning to the workforce with professional resume development, job search coaching and interview coaching.



Fisher, a Certified Professional Resume Writer who is a mother of two, said she feels that there is a great need that exists among Mothers planning to reenter the workforce for some professional guidance and encouragement on issues relating to the job search process.



“Mothers who have been out of the workforce for a time feel so intimidated and discouraged about the job search game and they don’t know what to do when “Mother” is on their resume,” said Fisher. “My goal is to give guidance to them for the successful navigation of the ever-changing maze of resume writing standards and styles along with the intricacies of the job interview process.”



Moms returning to the workforce are a unique group that face especially tough challenges, such as the fear of alienating employers because of the gaps on their resumes and the lack of know-how in creating a powerful resume despite of child-rearing gaps.



Another problem area for Moms – who are notorious about downplaying their achievements – is identifying transferable skills gained from volunteer work, unpaid assignments, and project-based work and translating these skills into meaningful work histories in the context of a professional resume.



The mission of Mom Resumes is to empower Moms in their job search process by giving them tools, resources, guidance, encouragement and help whether they are looking for a part-time position, a flextime / job sharing arrangement, a project-based assignment or a full-time job.



The Mom Resumes will work with clients on a local, national and international level.



About Mom Resumes

Mom Resumes provides professional resume writing, job search and interview coaching help for Moms returning to the workforce.



Before founding Mom Resumes, Fisher built two other resume writing services: Resume Writing For Pros and Best Career Change Resumes. She received her Certified Professional Resume Writer education from the Professional Association of Resume Writers and Career Coaches. She has received publicity for her work with job seekers on the Oprah Winfrey Show, in McCall's magazine and in many other media sources. Her professional resume writing work has been featured in "Gallery of Best Resumes" a book by Jist Publishing. For further information on Mom Resumes, visit http://www.MomResumes.com or call 812-342-7978.



