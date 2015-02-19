'Sheet Metal Challenge' Video Contest Now Open for Entries

Chantilly, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --Few people know what sheet metal workers do. The SMACNA-SMART Labor Management Partnership Trust is giving its members a chance to highlight their trade in creative, short videos—up to 90 seconds long—and earn a prize of up to $500 in the process.



Videos can highlight labor-management success stories, technical skills, recruiting, training or other subjects related to the industry. Only current members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) or employees of a contractor affiliated with the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA), SMACNA-SMART Joint Apprenticeship Training Center, or SMACNA chapter may participate.



Entrants must visit the Partners in Progress Facebook page, choose Video Contest, provide their full name; Union number, SMACNA chapter, or affiliated contractor name; valid email address, and the YouTube URL for the video. The Sheet Metal Challenge Video Contest is open for entries through March 15. One entry per person.



Beginning March 16, voting will open on Facebook to select the best. Cash prizes for the entries receiving the most votes are $500, $300, and $200 for first through third place.



Outstaning entries will be used on SMACNA's and SMART's Web sites, in advertising, and on social media.



Full contest rules available at pinpmagazine.org/contest/videocontest01rules.htm or they may be requested via an email to editor@pinpmagazine.org



Additional info:



About The International Association of SMART

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) and the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA) have a labor-management partnership that is more than 75 years old. The goal is to maintain an effective cooperative effort that demonstrates Expertise in the industrial and architectural sheet metal and heating ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. SMART and SMACNA publish Partners in Progress magazine.



For additional information, visit http://www.pinp.org



For more information contact:

Kaarin Engelmann

Editor, Partners in Progress magazine

editor@pinpmagazine.org

888-586-0387