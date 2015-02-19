Global Neem Extracts Market Is Expected to Achieve $1,334 Million Value by 2020

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --P&S Market Research releases a new research report with market overview, trends, DRO analysis, market segmentation, market size, share, forecast, porter analysis, recent developments, competitive scenario and top competitor profiles in:

Global Industry Insight: Neem Extract Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2020



According to the new research publication from P&S Market Research, the key insights from the research report include:



- The neem extract market is export-driven, where large percentage of the needs are catered by a small group of countries

- Neem extract market is expected to witness significant growth in agriculture segment, especially bio-pesticides during the forecast period

- The European market is expected to be the key growth driver for neem extract market during the forecast period

- Brazil and Spain are expected to generate significant demand for neem extract during 2014-2020



The global neem extract market is mainly driven by the increasing consumption of bio-based fertilizers and pesticides, especially in Europe. The rejuvenation of ayurveda-based therapy owing to campaigns and advertisements by the domestic ayurvedic companies, such as Patanjali (India), has increased the scope of neem extract in personal care domain. The increase in bio-based animal farming during the past few years is also expected to increase demand for neem extract globally. The increasing consumption of bio-based pesticides and fertilizers in the Asian countries is laying opportunities for the neem extract market. The key restraints for the market include less concentration of neem plantations in non-Asian countries and negative opinion of certain people about the safety profile of neem-based health products.



The increasing concern of people and regulatory authorities towards harmful effects of chemical-based fertilizers and pesticides on human health has been compelling the farmers to use bio-based farm products. This has led to a significant increase in the demand for bio-based fertilizers and pesticides. Following the effect, the demand of neem extract based fertilizers and pesticides are also escalating. The demand for organic food has also been increasing in the recent past, especially in Europe, wherein people are preferring products with organic label due to which retailers are increasing the percentage of organic products in their shelves.



Countries such as Spain, France and Denmark have reduced the agricultural chemical usage by about 30%. Among the Asian countries, China is the leading market for bio-based products including neem-extract based fertilizers and pesticides. Australia and India are the other major countries in the region using neem-extract based farm products.



The government authorities across the globe have been encouraging the reduction in consumption of antibiotics due to their long term health impacts. In 2013, out of 506 new drugs development in U.S., only five were antibiotics. The declining profitability and time loss occurring in the development of new antibiotics has been discouraging them to invest in them. The consumers in the country are also becoming aware about the negative effects of antibiotics and they are finding alternatives for them in herbal products. Neem is gaining a slow but steady market in the country as it is known to be one of the best natural antibiotics. Antibiotics are getting the same type of treatment in Europe which is leading the people in the region to switch to herbal alternatives.



The growing demand for organic food has been escalating the demand for bio based agro-product including neem extract. Several campaigns in North America and Europe against genetically modified crops have been pushing regulatory authorities to encourage organic farming. Neem based agro-products have been gaining significance in western countries, which is being reflected in the increasing market for neem extract. Neem extract is also being used widely to manufacture medicinal and personal care products for human. However, its oral consumption has been interpreted as unsafe by several organizations, and certain countries; such as Canada, have completely banned them. For animal feed and pet care products, neem extract is treated as safe and effective, and it is the key reason behind the growth of this segment.



Neem extract market is highly fragmented with a large number of small players concentrated in specific countries, who distribute their products locally as well as internationally. Most of these companies are located in the Asian countries, which are the largest consumers of neem extract products globally.



Neem Extract market segmentation



Neem Extract market by segment:

- Seed Extract

- Leaf Extract

- Bark Extract



Neem Extract market by application:

- Agriculture

o Bio pesticides

o Fertilizers

- Health and Personal Care

o Nutraceuticals

o Personal care

- Animal products

o Animal Feed

o Pet Care



Geographical Segmentation



Neem Extract market by region:

- North America

o The U.S.

o Others

- Europe

o Spain

o Italy

o France

o Others

- Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Australia

o Others

- Rest of the World (ROW)

o Brazil

o Russia

o Others



