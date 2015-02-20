New Online and Mobile Gaming System Encourages Advertisers to Actually Pay Consumers to View and Interact with Their Materials in a Variety of Ways

Spencer, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2015 --Concept & Innovation Group is currently developing ConsumerBreak, which is now featured on the crowdfunding site RocketHub < http://rkthb.co/53558 >. ConsumerBreak integrates images and audio with a game in a way not yet seen in the main stream world. It holds the power to promote the latest and greatest of goods and entertainment; giving strong consideration for offering high value incentives directly to consumers of a specific demographic or location.



The upcoming website http://www.consumerbreak.com and mobile application has major potential to increase sales for both local and national brands by providing a uniquely focused attention to their material, while also providing a way for consumers across America to win BIG prizes of instant cash, gifts and mobile coupons.



ConsumerBreak takes you back to the classic fun of puzzle solving but with the entertainment felt from branded content; coining the term "AdGames" as the very content it plans to host; launching the debut of the AdBreak and the AdSmash on mobile. The two initial game styles can be played in any of three skill modes: single-player, competition, or combination.



After already accomplishing all major obstacles of structure and design, ConsumerBreak is on the homeward stretch seeking the final funding needed to complete the project. It is currently seeking a funding goal of $67,334 on RocketHub to bring this product to market. They are certainly looking forward to what the future holds for ConsumerBreak! View the campaign for all the details to help make this a reality on RocketHub. http://rkthb.co/53558



About Concept & Innovation Group LLC

Concept & Innovation Group LLC (consumerbreak.com), based in Spencer, WV, is the owner of the ConsumerBreak product. ConsumerBreak is an online and mobile gaming and marketing system offering a free game that provides a variety of rewards to consumers. ConsumerBreak offers an intentional concentration and interaction with any advertiser's image and audio materials. RocketHub link: http://rkthb.co/53558