Petrosaudi Boosts Its IT Security

Khobar, Saudi Arabia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --Petrosaudi, the oil and gas company of Saudi businessman Tarek Obaid, has enhanced the protection of its intellectual property with the addition of McAfee’s enterprise endpoint security platform.



The oil and gas industry traditionally operates with very high confidentiality standards due to its extremely competitive environment, the sensitive nature of the information processed and the high-profile government officials they are required to interact with.



McAfee’s core management console, the ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) provides a centralized platform to enforce and manage security policies across the business. The system supports full disk, file, folder, peripheral storage and mobile device encryption.It also provides monitoring tools to alert against internal security breaches and support compliance requirements.



Part of the vendor selection criteria met by McAfee was its investment in attracting other technology partners to integrate with its ePolicy Orchestrator console, said a senior Petrosaudi executive.



Tarek Obaid’s company will therefore be able to integrate additional modules and solutions as requirements arise, without compromising the core security infrastructure.



About PetroSaudi

PetroSaudi was founded in 2005 by CEO Tarek Obaid and other private investors.

The company has brought together a team of highly experienced professionals from the oil and gas industry and other key industrial sectors sourced from a wide range of locations and business cultures.



You may visit PetroSaudi's new website here: http://www.petrosaudi.com