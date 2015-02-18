Mark Dannenberg CEO of OptionsMoneyMaker.com Newest Book the Art of Trading Is an Amazon Best-Seller

Santa Cruz, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2015 --The Art of Trading: More Profits in Less Time: Cash Flow, Retirement Security and Financial Liberation by author and veteran trader Mark Dannenberg is more than just a book on options trading. Each chapter is loaded with useful, easy to understand information on option trading basics (for beginning traders), technical charting, strategy and management techniques. Plus, an entire chapter of the book is devoted to Market Tamer strategy. The Art of Trading reached #1 on Amazon in under 24 hours. The book is designed to guide a trader from a basic understanding of trading options to being able to place trades and evaluate a position. These topics essential to any trader are presented in an easy to follow, quick to learn format.



*Results Focused Strategies

-Consistent approaches to trading without traders having to spend all day in front of their computer



*How to Trade Spreads with a Forgiveness Factor

-When the price moves against you, you can still profit

-Learn How to Profit in both declining and appreciating markets



*Proper Position Management

-How to Manage and adjust position to increase the likelihood of profit



*Market Tamer Strategy

-Simple, non-directional strategy so you never have to worry about market direction



*Technical Charts describing and explaining multiple indicators

-Learn to read then individually

-Discover a consensus pointing to the directional bias of a stock or index



"The Art of Trading offers Proven Strategy—High Probability of Success, Mark has a very distinct ability to present clear and concise trading information, easy to understand, and how to implement a winning strategy. His approach is to teach the trader how to place highly conservative trades, that return highly consistent profits—time after time. They all add up for a handsome profit for the year. No "home run" swings, just consistent trading for consistent returns. I'm very pleased and excited to purchase this book. Having viewed many of his webinars, I can vouch for his teaching ability and trading strategy. If you want to learn how to trade with high probability of success, confidence, and a proven trading system (Market Tamer), this book will bring it to you."

- Richard C. Shipp Starcom



*Generate and Increase Cash Flow

*Grow your overall wealth

*Earn higher than Average Returns

*Protect Capital against potential loss



"First off, THANK YOU. This has been the best trading month of my life. I think I have told you that in the room, but wanted to reiterate it again. As I write this, 45 minutes before the close today, I have booked profits of $25,562 with of course some positions still on. (and I will sleep easy this weekend knowing we can manage them whatever happens next week.) I can't wait for Monday mornings! I can't imagine what I might be able to do over the next year, with your help of course. Actually I can!!"—Ron O.



Best Selling Author of The Art of Trading: More Profits in Less Time: Cash Flow, Retirement Security and Financial Liberation, trader, and public speaker Mark Dannenberg spent 26 years as a senior executive with a Fortune 500 company. In this capacity, Mark managed multiple divisions that required the analysis of business cycles and their application to optimal decision making. With over 26 years personal experience trading options, credit spreads, covered calls and debit spreads. Mark now creates strategies and coaches self-directed investors at optionsmoneymaker.com. Mark Dannenberg has taught thousands of people how to effectively trade options profitably. The strategies that Mark wrote about in artoftradingbook.com are designed to generate cash flow, grow wealth, earn higher than average returns and protect capital against losses. Clients who have been coached by Mark at Optionsmoneymaker.com have learned how to profit in both declining and appreciating markets. Mark has written two books on the topic of credit spreads and has been a public speaker and educator for traders since 2006. His passion is teaching people how to create wealth and live the lifestyle they choose. Mark is frequently asked why he continues to spend time teaching and writing. The answer is simple. Mark loves what he does and he gets to meet new friends from all over the world.



About Optionsmoneymaker.com

Mark Dannenberg the author of The Art of Trading: More Profits in Less Time: Cash Flow, Retirement Security and Financial Liberation, is the founder/CEO of Optionsmoneymaker.com. Options Money Maker's are experienced traders, active in the markets every day. They create, test and validate strategies designed to win in any market. Optionsmoneymaker.com teaches traders, new and experienced, how to be successful and consistent. The company focus is on simple approaches that can be repeated by any trader for optimum profits.