NY Periodontist Dr. Krishnan Discusses the Risks of Untreated Gum Disease

Gum disease is an infection that attacks the gums and the bone that support the teeth. It is characterized by red, swollen, and bleeding gums. Although it sadly affects 4 out of 5 people, many who have it do not know because it is often painless in its early stages.



Gum disease starts when bacteria that thrive on food acid form a sticky paste (plaque) at the base of the teeth. If this plaque is not removed with regular and correctly done brushing, flossing and professional dental cleanings, it hardens. The sensitive tissues of the gums become irritated leading to periodontal disease. The damage continues if left untreated resulting in deep decay, loose teeth and ultimately lost teeth. A few lost teeth affect the appearance of the smile and also affect the supporting structure of the surrounding teeth.



Most importantly though are the systemic health implications that result from gum disease. A 4-day, joint workshop between the American Academy of Periodontology and the European Federation of Periodontology, which was supported by an educational grant from Colgate Palmolive, noted that evidence indicates a connection between periodontitis and other systemic diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia, chronic kidney disease, rheumatoid arthritis, cognitive impairment, obesity, metabolic syndrome, cancer and cardiovascular disease. Numerous studies also show a link between gum disease and diabetes. Pregnant women with gum disease may risk preterm delivery of a low birth weight baby. Continuing research is taking place to examine the exact association between periodontitis and systemic diseases.



We do know with certainty that improved periodontal health contributes to better overall health. Those experiencing any signs of gum disease should seek the help of a qualified periodontist right away. Dr. Krishnan has treated patients with varying degrees of periodontal disease for over 20 years at her Forest Hills, NY office location. She offers both traditional gum surgery, scaling and root planing as well as the most advanced and gentle treatment alternative - LANAP® laser gum treatment. "Our desire is for no patient to leave gum disease untreated. We offer many specialized treatment options to help our patients feel comfortable making the right choice to take care of this devastating problem", says Dr. Krishnan.



Patients in the Forest Hills and Queens, NY area can schedule a complimentary consultation with Dr. Krishnan by calling her at 718-878-4878 or by visiting http://www.yourgumspecialist.com



About Dr. Krishnan

Dr. Krishnan completed her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from New York University College of Dentistry, with a post-graduate specialization in Periodontics. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, an Alumna of ADA Institute for Diversity in Leadership, and a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.