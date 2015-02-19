Reciprocity Announces ZenGRC

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --Reciprocity, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS GRC solutions, announced today the availability of ZenGRC, the next version of its user-friendly, Google-App based software that makes compliance easy for today's nimble enterprises. Combining Agile methodology with deep regulatory content and team collaboration capabilities, ZenGRC has leapfrogged legacy solutions and made compliance affordable, easy to use, and quick to set-up. The results are lower compliance costs, competitive advantage and reduced risk for customers' valuable brands.



Like ZenGRC's predecessor application, gGRC, ZenGRC is built using the power of Google Apps, ensuring that an entire compliance team can collaborate using a single source of record, easily create and link controls and programs, use workflow to automate program management and simplify audits and due diligence reviews from customers. In addition, ZenGRC brings key new features that enable users to drive even more value from their compliance management initiatives including:



* New Risk Management capabilities to extend the compliance system of record to flexibly define, manage, and track key related risk elements to prioritize compliance tasks and protect the brand.

* Jira integration with ZenGRC compliance programs for improved workflow and even more control and visibility.

* New pricing starting at $975/month that makes ZenGRC even more affordable and flexible for companies of every size.



"GRC tools don't have to be clunky and hard to use, with million dollar implementation costs. We built ZenGRC so compliance teams could be as nimble as a Silicon Valley startup," says Ken Lynch, CEO at Reciprocity. "Add to that the low cost of ownership and maintenance-free administration of a cloud-based solution, and you have a new era in GRC management."



About Reciprocity

Reciprocity's mission is to turn corporate compliance from a cost center into valuable strategic asset. We make compliance and risk officers more nimble with lightweight software, designed for hot growing companies. Our Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Software encourages compliance, risk, and audit managers to act more nimbly, and stand toe-to-toe with the fast paced world of business. In addition, we connect societal concerns (such as privacy or environmental laws) to internal governance structures, and integrate them into an individual's everyday workflow. For more information regarding Reciprocity's solutions, please visit our website www.reciprocitylabs.com.