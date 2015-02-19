Fuelled for Success: New Optimum Caffeine Coffee Set to Shake Up the Energy Drink Market

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --Studies have shown how the caffeine in coffee makes gym exercise feel easier, improves endurance and performance in cycling and running, improves attention, alertness and reduces symptoms of fatigue. However, the amount of caffeine in an average cup of coffee can vary wildly, leaving many people to deal with the negative affects of too much caffeine. These include stress on the adrenal system, which can lead to poor sleep and increased cortisol levels (stress) - and ultimately weight gain.



Independent personal trainer Jack Braniff from urbanenergiefitness.com has written at length about the pros and cons of drinking coffee for fitness on his website.



"I would recommend drinking coffee for three particular purposes including pre-workout to maximize performance, in the morning to help you wake up, and for general weight loss," said Braniff.



Mike Gleeson, exercise biochemistry professor at Loughborough University, says,

"Studies show that if you consume enough caffeine at the right time, it can enhance your physical performance."



"New research shows black instant coffee consumed one hour prior to exercise can improve endurance performance in a similar way to pure caffeine (of equivalent amounts), which suggests coffee may be a very effective way to consume caffeine before exercise."



Recent research from BRITA reveals that 51% of adults drink caffeinated drinks during the day, with 55% drinking 3 or more cups of coffee per day. Nutritionist Jo Travers said, "Caffeine is scientifically proven to help you when exercising, however it's an unpredictable substance. When drinking coffee you can't be sure on the amount of caffeine you are ingesting."



A new company in Bristol, TrueStart Coffee, is tackling this problem by utilizing a sophisticated new technique to regulate and guarantee the caffeine content of their coffee. The founders, Simon and Helena Hills are themselves IronMan triathletes and noticed the need for this product. Hills said, "Both amateur and professional athletes place a huge emphasis on their nutrition in training and competing. Until now, coffee has effectively been a gamble with regards to caffeine intake.



TrueStart Coffee has been developed to improve people performance and is not only restricted to sports. Any physically and mentally demanding activity can be improved by drinking TrueStart Coffee beforehand."



Using the results of several studies, the coffee contains 75-115mg of caffeine per 2g serving, meaning 2 teaspoons provides the optimum amount for a 75kg person.



Currently available to pre-order on Indiegogo, TrueStart is initially launching as an instant coffee for maximum convenience, with plans to release a roast and ground version in the near future.



'We are redefining common pre-conceptions of instant coffee. TrueStart is a clean, premium coffee that tastes great. We use 100% handpicked Colombian Arabica beans and nothing else" said Hills.



