Ninja Trail - New Puzzle/Game App Released in 2015

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --HARLEY PIERRE, a 21 year old from Plymouth England came up with the vision of creating a game that fulfills the fun, addictive, strategic needs of gaming consumers after trying to find a game like this on the iTunes app store and not succeeding.



A regular game player himself, Harley grew up playing video games and loved the game style from the 80's and got inspired from that era. Although Ninja Trail is a great looking game Harley wants the players of the game to appreciate the game play as much as him and his creative team does.



Ninja Trail is a 2D visual game for those old school enthusiastic gamers. The simplicity of Pac Man, addictiveness of Candycrush and an in game challenging concept makes this a sure winner to be one of the high hitting games of 2015. Dash and slide, collect coins and gems in order for the ninja to fill in the trail with footsteps to complete the level!



From the beginning of 2014, with the help from his Dad, 8 team members and investors, Harley started the process of game creation to the verge of completion.

Unfortunately in November 2014, Harley's father sadly passed away suddenly.



His sisters, Sophie and Khara Pierre who are now working alongside Harley have created a funding campaign on Indiegogo to help raise the sufficient funds in order to complete this project.



KHARA, 28: "This is something our Dad especially would have wanted us to follow through. We want to complete this for Harley as well as our Dads legacy. Dad and Harley have worked so hard on this project and would be such a shame for all of this to be let go. Indiegogo have thankfully given us a platform to gain the funds we need. Hopefully we can see Harley's dream turn into a reality."



To find out more visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ninja-trail-project/x/9483291 to help with their campaign.



About Ninja Trail

Ninja Trail is the ultimate game for those people who enjoy a challenging strategic puzzle/maze game