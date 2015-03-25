RadioDiva's Fast Movies Hits YouTube This Saturday Morning

Laguna Niguel, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2015 --Those who love bad movies will be in for a treat this Saturday as Bluemooner Studios lets RadioDiva's Fast Movies loose on YouTube. Fast Movies is about bad movies. Iconic and terrible B-Movies will be dissected by RadioDiva from her lair in an abandoned video store. The web series is being produced by Bluemooner Studios.



Associate Producer at Bluemooner, Brian Geddes, said about Fast Movies, "What is Fast Movies? It's the K-Cup of bad movies. You don't have to wait for the whole pot of coffee to finish brewing. You get one good cup of a movie fast. Fast Movies gives the audience the details of a B-movie and shows the best (worst) parts."



The show will be hosted by lover of bad movies RadioDiva. RadioDiva is voice artist Jane Knight, who is a member of the cast of another Bluemooner Studios project, the stop motion animated series titled "Zacki Almost Saves The Zoo". Jane voices the series' villain, Martha, who owns the evil amusement park across the old desert highway from Zacki's Zoo.



RadioDiva's Fast Movies will be available across the following YouTube channels:



RadioDiva's Fast Movies

Bluemooner Channel

ViRT Media



RadioDiva's Fast Movies will be available beginning at 9:00am on Saturday, March 28th.



