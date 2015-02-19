Miller Blueprint Updates Name to Miller Imaging & Digital Solutions in Time for Move to the Eastside

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --Austin's most established printing house, Miller Blueprint Co., is updating its name to MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions just in time for their relocation to 1000 E. 7th Street on February 20, 2015.



"Imaging" speaks to visual communication services with graphics printing and scanning, "Digital Solutions" addresses both construction information management services (printing, digital plan room, electronic document management services, etc.) as well as other scanning and imaging services Miller provides, and "Equipment" speaks to product technology sales and service including iPlan tables, large format printers/scanners and software.



"Since 1920, Miller Blueprint has continually adapted our products and services to best meet the evolving needs of our customers – it's never been just blueprints," states Luci Miller, President of MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions. "It's been a long time coming, but we feel the time is right to rebrand the company to MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions to better represent our expanded products and services, and to be more inclusive of the marketing communications, retail and fine art reproduction markets we have served for years," she continued.



MILLER Blueprint was started by John Miller who saw the need for local architects and engineers to print their designs. Over the years, customers' needs changed and MILLER Blueprint changed accordingly, but the company name remained the same.



"I feel strongly that the family name, Miller, is the brand and that now is the time to change our company name to MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions, to better reflect our full offering of services," Luci continues. "Key to our long term success has been our ability to change with the times and remain relevant as technology changes. I, my family, and our past and present employees are very proud of the Miller Blueprint legacy. The sense of pride is magnified by the fact that we are truly a small, local, family-owned business that has succeeded through generational changes spanning 95 years. We are all very excited to move forward as MILLER Imaging and Digital Solutions, and continue to exceed our customers' expectations."



With the rebranding comes a new logo (identified in attached graphics) designed by Austin creative, Envision Creative Group (http://www.envision-creative.com). The company website will also change to http://www.MillerIDS.com February 18, 2015.



About MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions

Established in 1920 by John Miller, MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions offers the broadest scope of imaging, printing and document management products and services in Austin. With an unparalleled reputation for quality, color accuracy and on-time performance, MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions is a HUB certified company under the management of third-generation family member, Luci Miller.



An Austin original, MILLER Imaging & Digital Solutions is a preferred vendor for the AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) and visual graphics communications markets, and continues to evolve to meet the needs of their customers adding new technology, products, equipment and services.



For more information, visit http://www.MillerIDS.com



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Maven Marketing Solutions, LLC at 512-537-3622 or email at marketing@mavenmarketingsolutions.com.