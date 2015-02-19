Springville, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --DecisionWise announced the winners of the 2015 Employee Engagement Best Practice Awards. Dr. Paul Warner, Global Employee Engagement Architect, and his team analyzed employee engagement survey data for 2014 to determine the five top-scoring organizations.



"These awards publicly recognize organizations that are using best practices to improve company culture, employee engagement, and working conditions," said Warner. The recipients of DecisionWise Employee Engagement Best Practice Awards for 2015 are as follows, in alphabetical order:



Affinity Federal Credit Union (Basking Ridge, NJ)

CHG Healthcare Services (Salt Lake City, UT)

Crown Castle (Houston, TX)

GreatAmerica Financial Services (Cedar Rapids, IA)

PCI (San Diego, CA)



These organizations exemplify best practices in employee engagement, both through their annual employee engagement survey results and through their actions to create an engaged workplace. DecisionWise analysts reviewed over 4.6 million survey responses to identify these top five organizations who scored within the top 10% of the DecisionWise international employee engagement survey benchmark database.



"We're humbled that these companies have made DecisionWise a strategic partner for employee engagement surveys, and we're proud that they have taken clear, measurable actions to leverage employee feedback and create a positive, engaging, and energizing workplace for their teams," said DecisionWise Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tracy Maylett.



DecisionWise, Inc. is a management consulting firm specializing in leadership and organization development using assessments, feedback, coaching and training. DecisionWise services include employee engagement surveys, 360-degree feedback, leadership coaching and organization development. DecisionWise was founded in 1996 and is privately held. With offices in the United States and The Netherlands, DecisionWise operates in over 70 countries and conducts surveys in over 30 languages.