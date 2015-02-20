Stolfat Inc. USA Looks to Raise $200,000 via Indiegogo to Start Mass Producing Don't Panic Swabs

Hallandale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2015 --Stolfat Inc. USA is an organization dedicated to the integration of research, production, development, and marketing activities related to the development of new medicines. In 2014, they founded Don't Panic! Care, a new type of skin disinfection and minor wound care solution.



Control over blood sugar is the most important task for the diabetes patients. There is no denying the fact that insulin injection is the most effective of all treatment measures for diabetes. A large percentage of diabetes patients apply insulin by self injection. Patients suffering from this dreaded disease around the world are very well aware of the need to use needles that are sanitized and sterilized for collection of blood samples and before taking insulin injection.



It has been noticed that in almost 80% of these cases, insulin injection users prefer using disinfection swabs. However, after removing the disinfectant cap, there is a chance of exposure to harmful bacteria in 36.9% of cases. It is also important to note that in more that 50% of cases, there is a reuse of swabs that are meant for single use only.



The most important benefits of using Don't Panic! disinfecting swabs are as follows



-These safe and effective swabs have a unique package design. They are disposable, non-volatile, and environment friendly.



-The product is convenient to use, and offers a simple disinfection process that requires just one step.



-Clean and sterile.



-The product's innovative design enables parents to perform standardized neonatal umbilical care.



Probable applications of Don't Panic! can be classified into these categories



-Personal Care: Home care, diabetes, and travelers.



-Medical Care: Cleaning and disinfection, surgical use.



-Woman Care: Face cleaning, make-up cleaning, pedicure and manicure disinfection.



The 29 million diabetics in America who take insulin injections three times per day will really appreciate how much easier their lives will be day when carrying out this essential daily chore.



Stolfat Inc. USA has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds to start the mass production of Don't Panic! Care.



Raised funds will be used for



-Mass production

-Shipping and fulfillment of all of the Indiegogo Perks

-A global marketing and promotional campaign.



The funding goal of this campaign is $200,000, and the campaign will end on April 19, 2015.



To know more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/19wTyK4



About Don't Panic Swabs

Don't Panic is a new type of skin disinfection and minor wound care solution created by Stolfat Inc. USA. These safe and effective swabs have a unique package design. They are disposable, non-volatile, and environment friendly.