Seattle Chiropractor Emphasizes the Importance of Chiropractic Aid for New and Expectant Mothers

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --While traditional doctor visits during and after pregnancy has become a cultural standard to ensure the health of mothers and new babies, many women aren't aware of the innate connection between chiropractic aid and pregnancy. Seattle Chiropractor Dr. Lee Phelps of Abrams Chiropractic is encouraging new and expectant mothers, as well as those planning on getting pregnant in the near future, to explore the benefits that chiropractic aid can offer for optimal health and wellness.



When it comes to pregnancy, there's no better time in a woman's life to have an optimally functional nervous system when both mother and baby can benefit. Chiropractic care may be beneficial for women during the pre-conception phase, during pregnancy, labor and birth, and also after giving birth. The techniques are completely natural and drug-free, so there's no risk of interfering with the baby's growth or development in helping mothers feel their very best at this critical time in their lives.



For women who are planning on getting pregnant, chiropractic aid can be beneficial to prepare muscles, nerves, and the skeletal system to be as supple, strong, and balanced as possible to carry the pregnancy in a healthy, natural, and comfortable way.



During pregnancy, an estimated 50% - 80% of mothers experience pelvic or lower back pain that can seriously affect their quality of life. Other women may experience discomfort on the upper back, shoulders, and rib cage. Receiving chiropractic care while pregnant is an effective, natural alternative to relieving this pain. Additionally, many pregnant patients who have received chiropractic care often state that they experienced shorter and more pleasant deliveries because of it.



Pregnancy hormones naturally cause joint laxity which can cause chronic pain and misalignment in the joints and skeletal system, particularly leading up to childbirth. Chiropractic care in preparation for labor and birth can help assure that the bio mechanics of the hips and spines are in optimal condition, ideally preventing the need for other interventions during the delivery process.



After childbirth, new mothers can find relief in chiropractic care for back and joint pain that can come from breastfeeding and getting used to a new lifestyle and figure.



Dr. Phelps and his staff at Abrams Chiropractic customize their treatments and techniques to the needs of each new or expectant mother to make sure she receives the best level of care under their supervision.



About Abrams Chiropractic

Abrams Chiropractic in North Seattle has been caring for the chiropractic and holistic health needs of local residents for more than 30 years. Founded by Dr. Abrams who recently retired in 2011, Abrams Chiropractic is now under the supervision of Dr. Lee Phelps who has been with the practice for more than two decades. The doctors and staff at Abrams Chiropractic are focused on tending to each patient's individual wellness needs through the most advanced and proven technology and treatments.



For more information about North Seattle Chiropractor Dr. Lee Phelps, Abrams Chiropractic, or the services they offer for new and expectant mothers, please visit http://www.abramschiropractic.com