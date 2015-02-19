Garcia Subaru Donates 50 Bicycles for Student Winners of Art, Writing Contest

Albuquerque, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --Garcia Subaru in Albuquerque is donating 50 bicycles as part of an upcoming event at Rio Rancho Public Elementary School to recognize the writing and art talents of students.



The event, organized by the Rio Rancho High School Futures for Children youth group, will take place February 27 in the high school cafeteria. The group will award the bikes to writing and art category winners.



"It is a true honor to take part in an event like this. The event is led by high school students who are recognizing the art and writing efforts of elementary students," said Carlos Garcia of Garcia Subaru. "We want to do our part to encourage young people to engage in creative projects and endeavors whenever they get a chance, and this bike giveaway is a great opportunity to do that."



This is not the first time Garcia Subaru has made such a contribution to a local cause. The auto dealer recently donated a bicycle for each new vehicle it sold during the holiday season as part of its Wheels for Wheels Bike Giveaway.



The Rio Rancho High School youth group chapter is part of the larger Futures for Children, a foundation that serves American Indian students in New Mexico through a variety of programs and services. The organization aims to empower future leaders through mentoring, community service opportunities and leadership development initiatives, giving young people the ability to become community leaders who work for economic and social justice.



"Futures for Children is an outstanding local organization that makes an incredible, positive impact on the lives of American Indian students throughout our community," said Carlos. "By engaging in efforts like these, we hope to give back and thank our fellow community members for supporting our business through the years."



About Garcia Subaru

Garcia Subaru offers a broad range of new and certified pre-owned Subaru cars and SUVs to customers throughout the region, including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and South Valley. It has become well known for its customer-centric approach, providing personalized shopping and financing options, along with top-quality parts and service.



To learn more about the local auto dealer, visit http://www.subarualbuquerque.com or http://www.garciasubaruofalbuquerque.com