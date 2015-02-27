Elite Water Damage Offers Flood Damage and Cleanup Services in Bucks County

Newtown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2015 --The recent winter storms in the Northeast area have piled snow and ice on roofs throughout the entire Philadelphia region. This situation thhreaten water damage inside of local homes and businesses. So far, this has resulted in the need for extensive flood damage and cleanup services. Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. has extended their services area to Warminster and Newtown, PA in the Bucks County area.



In addition, sustained cold temperatures with several days of subfreezing weather have brought claims of frozen pipes and water damage.



Pipe bursts can flood an area at the rate of about 1,000 gallons per day. Residential properties, especially those that are unoccupied when owners vacation to warmer regions, are especially susceptible to this type of damage.



Just like the weather, water damage is unpredictable. It's important act quickly to minimize the effects. All technicians at Elite Water Damage Restoration inc possess extensive training in water and basement flood removal. This will reduce the risk of mold developments.



"We take preventative measures stop your family from becoming sick due to potential mold growth" said Doron Levi, CEO of Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc.



About Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc.

A family-owned and operated business Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you'll see why they have so many satisfied customers.



For more information about Elite Water Damage and the services they offer, please visit http://www.elitewaterdamage.com