New Book Tells “How to Sell Anything on Amazon and Make a Fortune!”

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2006 -- In “How to Sell Anything on Amazon…and Make a Fortune!” from publisher McGraw-Hill/Osborne, authors Michael Bellomo, M.B.A., J.D. and Joel Elad, M.B.A. provide all of the tools you need to start selling large quantities of merchandise to millions of worldwide buyers on Amazon.com. Whether you want to start an online business or extend an existing retail business, you’ll learn step-by-step how to set up shop on Amazon and start making money right away.



“It’s estimated that over 925,000 independent merchants sell items on Amazon.com, and Amazon collects a portion of the sale for brokering the deal,” states co-author Joel Elad. “Our new book is designed to be an informative, comprehensive, ‘how-to’ guide providing all the steps necessary to take full advantage of this hot, but little-known-way of making money. We combine business essentials with practical advice to introduce the online seller to this growing marketplace.”



This straightforward book gives you expert advice on determining what to sell and how to categorize your products. Discover the selling secrets of Amazon:



- Develop listing and pricing strategies to beat the competition

- List and sell items on Amazon Marketplace easily

- Use Amazon Auctions to get the best prices for special items

- Establish your own virtual storefront – an Amazon zShop

- Become an Amazon Pro Merchant

- Distribute your own intellectual property through Amazon

- Sell worldwide through Amazon’s international sites



“How to Sell Anything on Amazon…And Make a Fortune!” is available at all major booksellers and online at www.amazon.com.



About the Authors

Joel Elad holds an M.B.A. from UC Irvine and a BS in Computer Science and Engineering from UCLA. He has worked in various roles regarding technology and e-commerce fro companies such as IBM, where he oversaw the development of internal Internet applications for thousands of employees and developed cutting-edge web applications for Fortune 500 clients. Currently, he is the training and special accounts manager for Net2Auction, an e-commerce company based in San Diego, California. Joel is the co-author of Amazon bestseller eBay Your Business, which helps businesses of all sizes navigate and profit from one of the leading Internet e-commerce sites. He also teaches e-commerce classes for the Learning Annex in cities such as Los Angeles and New York. He has presented at national conferences and held regional seminars on how to profit from e-commerce. Joel maintains his own e-commerce business, NewComix.Com, focusing on entertainment merchandise.



Michael Bellomo holds a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of California, San Francisco, an M.B.A. from the University of California at Irvine and a Black Belt certification in Six Sigma project management. He has worked for a think tank, a risk management firm, was a project leader on first technology to bring ‘real time’ stock quotes to online day traders. He currently works at Baxter Bioscience. Michael has written 16 books in various non-fiction fields, including technology (Windows 2000 Administration for Dummies, How to do Everything with TiVo), business operations (eBay Your Business: Maximize Sales and Get Results, Itanium Rising), and “mass market” science (Microbe: Are We Ready for the Next Plague?). He is the co-author of two major technology books from McGraw-Hill: eBay Your Business: Maximize Sales and Get Results and How to Do Everything with TiVo. Michael is also the co-author of the Amazon bestseller Microbe: Are We Ready For The Next Plague?, a chilling work on how vulnerable we are to new, exotic diseases and acts of biological terrorism.



Contact: Joel Elad, joelelad@yahoo.com, 949-307-1868



