Golden Gate BPO Solutions Adds a New Multi-Channel Contact Center in Miami, FL

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2015 --Golden Gate BPO Solutions, a global provider of customer management and business process outsourcing solutions, added a state-of-the-art, multi-channel contact center in Miami, FL.



Golden Gate BPO's Miami contact center opening was facilitated via an operating partnership with Cipher Alliance, a Miami, Florida-based organization established in 2007. Cipher Alliance's experience includes serving as the sole provider of sales and marketing, customer service and technical support for their own wireless telecommunications companies, both of which were ultimately acquired by larger global companies in the telecommunication space.



Stephen Ferber, Golden Gate BPO managing partner, stated, "This business venture with Cipher Alliance makes a lot of sense for us on many fronts. We will be able to provide very high touch and complete end-to-end outsourced solutions for companies in the wireless and consumer electronics space. With over 8 years of experience actually owning the mobile products and services they sold and serviced, the Cipher Alliance management team has a great deal of industry perspective that will no doubt serve this same niche of clients in a manner that traditional outsourcers cannot. We will also leverage Cipher Alliance's strong customer acquisition, service (both care and technical support), loyalty and retention services for clients across other verticals."



Golden Gate BPO's first contact center with Cipher Alliance is in the North Miami Beach section of Miami-Dade County, conveniently located blocks from I95 and Florida's Turnpike, sitting directly in the middle and equidistant from both Miami and Fort Lauderdale International airports. The new contact center is currently equipped with 85 production ready multi-channel workstations and the team is capable of hiring and retaining a loyal and vibrant English, Spanish and Bilingual workforce based on its location and tenured human resourced, management and connection with the community.



Cipher Alliance will also complement Golden Gate BPO's other operating partners both within and outside the United States, supporting Golden Gate BPO's complete range of specialized customer engagement services and best practices platform across a broad set of industries.



About Cipher Alliance

Cipher Alliance offers a diverse range of services which include Inbound, Outbound and various other Contact Center Service solutions based on clients' needs. Focused on working with clients in reducing their operating costs and increasing their service levels. Featuring a vibrant corporate culture that strives to be customer and employee-oriented is the foundation for our long-term growth. Cipher Alliances employees will continue to work diligently to enhance our contact center offerings and deliver new and exciting value-added services to the client's we serve.



About Golden Gate BPO Solutions

Founded in 2006, Golden Gate BPO Solutions provides multi-channel contact center, customer engagement and business process outsourcing services. Its customer engagement centers are located in the U.S., Dominican Republic, Belize, Mexico, Philippines, United Kingdom, and Ireland. Golden Gate BPO locations offer multilingual voice, email, web chat, social media, back-office, online help desk and automated support.