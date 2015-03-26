Crime Series "Redrum" Guest Stars Barry Ratcliffe April 21st, 9 Pm

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2015 --The episode titled "Girl in the Shower, Ep. 311" will air on Investigation Discovery on cable on April 21st at 9 p.m. It will also be available as an Amazon series highlight special one week after the airing on television.



Barry Ratcliffe plays Detective Dan Looney, as the story is traced backwards to see how the crime unfolds. The unique style of this docudrama crime series allows the viewer to piece together all aspects of a murder investigation along with the detectives. This gritty crime show if filmed in and around the New York area.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive from his latest comedy "Ted 2" for Seth MacFarlane, "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland", and recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz".



His full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe.



Ratcliffe is represented by Monarch Talent, Agency Connects, and Castle Hill.