Jumpions, Inc. Gets a Face Lift

Montebello, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2006 -- Jumpions, Inc. (http://www.jumpions.com), a manufacturer of inflatable games and products announced today the re-launch of its website. Jumpions.com now offers detailed information on products, fresher look and community forum.



A picture is worth a thousand words really works here. The new site offers detailed pictures of each product, showing potential customers the unit from inside out. The new site divides its product line into four sections: bouncers, combos, slides and interactive games.



Another exciting addition to the site is a forum. It features discussions on topics such as equipment, marketing, advertising, insurance and other business practices for rental industry. It gives people in that business a chance to interact with each other and get their questions answered.



The company was recently featured in three local newspapers (Pasadena Star-News, San Gabriel Valley Tribune and Whittier Daily News), where it talked about the industry and its role within global market.



Jumpions is best known for its manufacturing and client customization program. Each customer has a freedom to modify any of the products, within American Society for Testing and Materials standards, to meet their individual needs.



The company’s new 2006 catalog includes 3-in-1, 4-in-1 and 5-in-1 combos, bounces houses of many styles and themes, dry and wet slides, obstacle courses, water, sports and interactive games. Jumpions differs from its competition by quality, design and customer support. Due to new trends in the industry and public demands, the company is always working on new product designs and improving its existing product line.



For more information, visit http://www.jumpions.com or call 323-832-9848.



About Jumpions, Inc.

Jumpions, Inc. specializes in backyard inflatable products for parties. Its philosophy is to provide a great product at a reasonable price. The company’s catalog includes bouncers, slides, inflatable games, water games, obstacle courses and sports. What makes Jumpions different is its unique way of operating and relationships with its clients. The company not only makes inflatable products for its clients but also helps them to market and promote their business. Jumpions catalog is available at http://www.jumpions.com or can be obtained by calling 888-953-1333 or 323-832-9848.

